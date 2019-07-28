The Racine On the Lake Tennis Classic concluded Sunday with champions crowned in men's and women's singles and doubles.
In the men's singles division, Andrew Skalecki and Brian Kortendick battled for the championship after both won their first three matches of the tournament. Kortendick won the title in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.
Evan Graf dominated his competition in the In the men's singles open division, defeating Aaron Antreassian 6-2, 6-1, then beating Nick Harron 6-3, 6-1.
In the men's doubles division, Braxton Borner and Skaledcki defeated Kortendick and John Gruchalski 4-6, 6-4, 11-9, then beat Paul Hugasian and Dave Faras 7-5, 6-2.
In the men's open doubles division, Andre Antreassian and Patrick Anderson won over Evan Graf and Adam Graf 6-2, 7-5.
On the women's side of play, Suzie Harron and Sherry May defeated Rachel Papp and Clare Veranth 6-4, 4-6, (4) to win the women's doubles title.
In mixed doubles play, Patrick and Rachel Anderson defeated Nick and Suzie Harron 6-4, 6-3 in the championship match.
