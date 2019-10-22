During recruiting trips to Racine, John Vodenlich often passes by Case High School off to the right on Highway 20. Other than the adjoining football stadium that opened in 1999, 12 years after he graduated, and some further development on Highway 20, what Vodenlich sees is not dramatically different than what he once knew.
What truly reaches into Vodenlich’s soul during these return trips is all that Case represented to him while he was a student-athlete there from 1983-87. He is now one of the most successful NCAA Division III coaches in the nation at UW-Whitewater, with two national championships on his resume, and much of what Vodenlich is all about is rooted at Case.
He can still see the late Gene Veit, as tough as a drill sergeant but with a soft side and gift for one-liners, overseeing his football players at practice. He can still see no-nonsense baseball coach Tom Brandon reprimanding him after Vodenlich let loose with some four-letter words during one practice after grounding out.
All the sound bites and scenarios have stuck with Vodenlich more than 30 years later. And when he gets inducted into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame Thursday night for his coaching success, the 50-year-old Vodenlich’s memories will be running rampant.
“There’s nothing but good memories for me at Case,” Vodenlich said. “I think it takes you awhile to feel that way because you’re always onto the next thing and you’re focusing on where you’re going instead of where you’ve been.
“But as you get older, you start looking back on things and Case was a wonderful thing for me. Not only was I supported by the coaches, I was supported by the teachers. Everyone was really vested in making sure it was a good place for us.”
There sure was a lot of tough love.
The demanding Veit, who coached the football program for 29 years after the school opened in 1966, entrusted Vodenlich to quarterback his wishbone offense during the 1985 and ‘86 seasons.
The latter team was among Veit’s best. After losing to Park 17-14 in the season opener, Case ran the table by outscoring its next eight opponents 274-61. But this was era when the playoff field was far more limited and Case ended up watching Park get a postseason berth by virtue of that narrow season-opening victory.
Nevertheless, the experience of playing for Veit helped make Vodenlich the coach he is today.
“Gene was absolutely execution over game plan,” Vodenlich said. “No matter how great of a plan you have, if you don’t execute, nothing matters. The wishbone was an execution-type offense It wasn’t like you were going to surprise anyone. They knew what we were going to do. It’s how you execute.
“I’ve definitely used that skill in my coaching now.”
As a junior catcher for Brandon in 1986, Vodenlich played on the only Case team to date that advanced to the state tournament. Vodenlich hit .313 and threw out 12 of 22 runners that season, but Brandon didn’t consider him more special than anyone else on the team.
“I’m told a lot of times by my players and parents that I’m very intimidating,” Vodenlich said. “That’s not by design at all and that was not by design with coach Brandon. But he was an absolutely intimidating presence.
“You knew he was going to hold you accountable and that, for me, was the biggest thing. Discipline and accountability is what I got from coach Brandon.”
Those fertile seeds of coaching values were sown within Vodenlich’s consciousness by the time he left Case and he was destined to make the most of them. But, first, he had more to achieve with a bat and catcher’s mitt.
Stepping in a Whitewater’s starting catcher under head coach Jim Miller as a sophomore in 1989, Vodenlich went on to hit .397 in his career and earned first-team All-American honors twice. As a senior in 1991, Vodenlich hit .456, the third-highest batting average in the program’s history.
He served as a graduate assistant under Miller in 1992 and ‘93 and got his first head coaching experience in 1994 with the Kenosha Kroakers of the Northwoods League. His playing career ended that fall, when Vodenlich played professionally in Europe and led his team to the Slovakian national championship.
His second head coaching stop was at Edgewood, which had gone 33-133 in its history. Vodenlich had successive records of 10-23 and 19-17 before returning to Whitewater in 2000 to serve as Miller’s assistant for four years. When Miller retired following the 2003, Vodenlich received the keys to the program.
He wasted no time making his presence known. The Warhawks went 39-9 in Vodenlich’s first season and followed that up by going 45-7 and winning the Division III national championship in 2005.
“He was one of the best leaders I know,” said first-year Whitewater athletic director Ryan Callahan, who was a senior pitcher on Vodenlich’s first team. “His ability to manage 30 or 35 young adults and all have them buying into the same cause is why he’s been so successful over the last 15 years
“The other part of that is he knows about everything related to baseball. I was fortunate enough to play some professional baseball and I’ll put his knowledge on hitting and everything else against coach I had. And I had some pretty good coaches.”
Vodenlich was once ordered by Brandon to run to Highway 20 and back from Case’s baseball field after Vodenlich let loose with those four-letter words during practice. How much of that discipline did Vodenlich take with him to Whitewater? Consider this story from early 2000, when Vodenlich returned to be Miller’s assistant.
One morning, Callahan didn’t show up for practice because he slept late. When contacted by Vodenlich, Callahan was told to just sleep in. But when he showed up for the afternoon practice at Whitewater’s indoor facility, Callahan was ordered by Vodenlich to run laps for a half hour while holding a fungo bat over his head.
“He used a lot of tough love for me and I think that’s why I love him so much,” Callahan said. “I think I was one of the players who could take his tough love the most and I was also the player who needed it the most.”
Mike Aiello, a 2013 Horlick graduate who completed his career as Whitewater’s catcher last season, also admired Vodenlich’s commitment to excellence.
“If you did something he didn’t like, he was going to make you do something that you didn’t like,” Aiello said. “For instance, there was a pitcher and he was in very good shape. He could run like a 5:30 mile.
“So (Vodenlich) knew that running wasn’t really a punishment for him. So when he got in trouble, he had to come to practice and pick up rocks on our practice field for about five hours.”
The results speak volumes. Vodenlich won a second national championship in 2014 and is 575-185-1 at Whitewater. In 2016, he became the 43rd active Division III coach to win 500 games. And he has been the WIAC Coach of the Year 10 times, among numerous other honors.
“I feel it’s a culmination of my life and those people I met,” Vodenlich said about being inducted into the Hall of Fame. “It’s a culmination of everyone I met and everyone who influenced me.”
