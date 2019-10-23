A story Vince Stellman used to tell his three daughters goes back to the Korean War. It was Christmas Eve in either 1950, ‘51 or ‘52 and a 20-something Stellman was hanging in there as well as he could on some front line with a couple of buddies.
The three decided to take time out from the ravages of war to the serenity of a Christmas Eve mass at a nearby church. Returning to their post later that evening, the young soldiers discovered that it had been devastated by bombs while they were gone.
Racine came that close to losing Stellman, a kind, decent man who made such a massive difference behind the scenes with the youth of this city for much of his life.
A man who was a fan of boxing but never actually threw a competitive punch in the ring devoted much of his life to giving misguided kids in this area a way to channel their energy. Through the Racine Boxing Club he operated for years, Stellman encouraged those kids to throw punches in a competitive setting rather than in the streets.
Stellman, who died of cancer Dec. 19, 2006, never refused a kid. And he always was prepared to pull a few extra bucks out of his pocket to help someone who was hungry or who maybe needed help buying athletic shoes.
With his beloved wife of more than 50 years, Marti, Stellman was the father of three daughters. But there was an endless list of young men in this community who he mentored as if they were his own sons.
“There’s not a word in the dictionary that could explain what kind of guy he was,” Howard Raethke, a close friend of Stellman, said in a January 2007 interview.
And now the life of this God-fearing former Marine is being celebrated with the Deep Roots Award. The award is presented annually at the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame banquet for those who have had a positive impact on the community.
Representing Stellman Thursday night will be, his widow, Marti, and eldest daughter Paula Ashley. Ashley’s spouse, Blaine, and daughter, Katie, will also be on hand.
“Although my father cannot be at the celebration, he is definitely here in spirit,” Paula Ashley, Stellman’s eldest daughter, wrote in an email that previews her speech at the ceremony. “He would be both humbled and honored to be a recipient of the Deep Roots Award.
“He was a long time local boxing coach and champion for kids. He was an ordinary man who worked selflessly in the shadows determined to make his corner of the world a better place to be in his own little way. He was a driven man who inspired youngsters to succeed not with intimidation, but with a passionate belief in each and every life he touched.
You have free articles remaining.
“My dad took an interest in the sport of boxing during his time in the Marines and spent years passing on what he knew to others. He taught the science to generations to young Racinians helping the youth of Racine learn values and principles to use later in adult life — respect, dedication, commitment, and hard work.”
One of the numerous enduring stories about Stellman’s kindness was a boy named Endel Williams, who quit after briefly looking for direction at Stellman’s club. Growing impatient, Williams went back to the streets, where he started to get into trouble.
And then he remembered Stellman and his kindness and returned to the security of that gym. Everyone had a clean slate with Stellman once they returned.
“I came back to the gym remembering what Vince was about from the first time I went,” Williams said in a 2007 interview. “I needed something constructive to channel my anger in a positive manner.
“Knowing what Vince stood for at the gym helped me become who I am today and do what I do. Vince never looked for nothing in return.”
That was what Vince Stellman was all about.
“Mainly, I opened up because a lot of these kids go to school and they don’t have the grades to compete in sports or they might not be big enough,” Stellman said in a 2000 interview. “In my game, they all get a chance to compete, whether they weigh 110 pounds or 140 pounds.
“I’m not harboring this place to come in and then turn pro. If they want to turn pro, fine, go ahead. But I’m not going to handle them. To me, the pro game stinks.”
But in what has often been a dirty sport, Stellman was a constant breath of fresh air.
- Receiving special recognition during the ceremony will be Horlick’s 1987 and ‘88 WIAA Division 1 state championship teams. Among those expected to be on and are retired coach Dan Trepanier, who also led the Rebels to the state championship in 1984, and Camille Jackson, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
Aleks Cukic, a former state champion high jumper for Horlick who serves as acting chairman of the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame, will be introducing each speaker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.