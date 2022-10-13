Racine County Sports Hall of Fame scheduled for Oct. 27

The 11th annual Racine County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held Thursday, Oct. 27 at Festival Hall (5 Fifth St.)

Reservations can be made online at RCSportshall.org or by calling (262) 636-3926, Ext. 102. The cost is $50 per person or $450 for a table of 10. The RSVP deadline is Monday.

Those being inducted this year are:

• Bill Heinkel, a 1967 Horlick High School graduate who became a national champion speed skater.

• Susie Ketchum-Johnson, a 1988 Case graduate who is the longtime coach of the UW-Milwaukee women's volleyball team.

• Brant Moles, a one-time Racine resident who made his mark in competitive skiing.

• Vinny Rottino, a 1998 St. Catherine's graduate who earned NCAA Division III baseball honors at UW-La Crosse and went on to play for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Also, longtime Racine baseball coach Jack Schiestle will be the recipient of the the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame’s Deep Roots Award, which recognizes a lifetime investment in local athletics.

Schiestle, a 1961 St. Catherine's, has been coaching baseball in Racine since 1964. He has been the head coach of the Racine Kiwanis for many years.

Also being recognized Oct. 27 is the 1997 WIAA Division 1 champion Park girls basketball team. Led by 6-foot-3 center LaTonya Sims, the Associated Press Player of the Year in Wisconsin that season, the Panthers to a 23-1 record and a 53-38 victory over Fond du Lac in the championship game.

Jim Kerkvliet, coach of that team, will be on hand for remarks.

Also, a tribute is planned for the Racine Bells baseball team. Jim Stills will be speaking on the team's history.