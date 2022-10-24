Racine County Sports Hall of Fame: Johnson rose through ranks in volleyball

Under the watchful eye of her athletic mother, Kathryn, Susie Johnson (nee-Ketchum) gravitated toward sports from a young age. Whether it was volleyball, basketball or softball, Johnson absorbed much of what she saw from her mother and applied it to her considerable natural physical ability.

By the time Johnson was a freshman at Case High School in 1984, it was almost as if sports was in her DNA. No matter what sport she pursued, Johnson quickly established herself as one of the best players — if not the best — on her team.

Take her senior season, when she was switched from outfielder to pitcher out of necessity by Case coach Gene Lipisto and earned first-team All-Racine County honors after just one season in the circle.

She was also first team in basketball. And her coach, the late Steve Benkert, referred to her that season, as, “the best all-round female athlete in the history of Case High School.”

But more than anything, Johnson was a volleyball player. The left-handed setter with the 25-inch vertical leap earned first-team All-State honors and a scholarship to Idaho State, setting up a successful career that continues to this day.

“Sports were always in our life,” said Johnson, the women’s volleyball coach at UW-Milwaukee since 2007. “We went to all of our mom’s games in softball ... I even remember her playing tennis.

“So when Racine offered those recreational programs, we were always signed up. In fact, my mom was my coach. It was just what we did.”

Johnson, who will be inducted into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame Thursday night, made the most of her four years at Idaho. Blossoming under coach Jon Potter, she was named the the Bengals’ MVP three straight years and twice made the All-Northwest Region team.

“We had a tremendously successful team,” said Jon Potter, Ketchum-Johnson’s coach at Idaho State. “She was able to, because of her hard work and because she was a setter, elevate the game for the rest of the players on the team.

“She had a rocket of an arm and there’s no question that was a real good tool for a coach to have, to have her out there as a setter.”

Johnson turned out to have an equal passion for coaching. She returned to this area for her start, leading UW-Parkside to records of 14-20 in 1993 and 20-47 in ‘94. Then it was off to Indiana State, where she developed her coaching ability as an assistant for two years under Jay Potter, Jon’s brother.

“My head coach had a twin brother named Jay, and he called me up and said, ‘I want to hire you,’ “ Johnson said. “He had been an assistant in the Big Ten for 16 years or so and that was really interesting to me because I learned the next level — what goes into the job and how much needs to be done. I learned a lot.

“I did the budget, I was in charged of recruiting, in charge of training setters ... I did my graduate school there, too. It basically solidified what I wanted to do for my career.”

Her big step came in 1997, when Johnson joined the UW-Milwaukee coaching staff. Johnson eventually became associate head coach and, in 2007, took over the program.

She had an a 15-year success story so far. Going into this season 254 wins, six regular-season titles, four league-tournament crowns, and four NCAA Tournament berths. Largely because of injuries, the Panthers are in the midst of a rare challenging season under Johnson, but they are still 7-5 in the Horizon League.

“This is a tough year we’re having,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of injuries, so there’s these unpredictable things that have happened. We’re a small team, so that exposes a lot of things.

“If losing is hard on players, I think it’s much harder on coaches because you’re in charge of everybody and you’re trying to navigate every day, ‘What can I do? How can I make my players more confident? That’s the hard part.

“Winning is a very incredible feeling. But winning isn’t as high as the low of losing. But the interesting part of this job is that you can compete every day.”

And that continues to define Johnson, just it did when she was a kid in Racine following in her mother’s footsteps. She now lives in Rochester with her husband, C.J., son Ty, daughter Josie and stepson Brody.

Ty Johnson, a 2021 Waterford High School graduate, was a standout three-sport athlete for the Wolverines. Josie, who graduated from Waterford last June, earned first-team All-County honors last fall and is now a freshman setter for her mom at UW-Milwaukee.

It’s a good bet Johnson will stick around at UW-Milwaukee for her daughter and for well beyond that.

“It’s not something I think about right now because I’m in my coaching season,” Johnson said when asked how much longer she would like to continue. “I reflect after every year and ask myself, ‘Do I have the passion for this anymore?’ and I do.

“I feel very committed to this career still.”