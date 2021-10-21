Racine County Sports Hall of Fame: Ellie Konicek was queen of the bowling lanes

For most of the 1960s, Ellie Konicek put in long hours at Wigs’ and Ellie’s Charcoal Lodge, the restaurant on 605 High St., she owned with her husband, William. From handling endless paperwork to hiring and firing to making salad dressing, Konicek was devoted to making the family establishment succeed.

On Tuesday nights, though, Ellie was 30 miles to the northwest at Kuglitsch’s Arcade in Milwaukee. Bowling was at its peak in the mid 1960s with an estimated 12,000 alleys in the United States and Milwaukee was widely considered to be the bowling capital of the world.

Konicek, who was a member of the Women’s Professional Bowling Association, just might have been the 10-pin queen during that glorious era. In a Sept. 1, 1963 story in The Journal Times, it was pointed out that, “because she has consistently managed from 185 to a shade under 200 season after season, Mrs. Konicek has bowled herself right out Racine’s pin society. No city league will grant her membership because any team having Mrs. Konicek in the lineup probably would walk away with the championship.”

Nearly 23 years after her death at the age of 80 on Dec. 18, 1998, Konicek will be recognized for her numerous accomplishments. She is among five former local greats inducted into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame later this month.