Racine County Sports Hall of Fame: Ellie Konicek was queen of the bowling lanes

For most of the 1960s, Ellie Konicek put in long hours at Wigs’ and Ellie’s Charcoal Lodge, the restaurant on 605 High St., she owned with her husband, William. From handling endless paperwork to hiring and firing to making salad dressing, Konicek was devoted to making the family establishment succeed.
On Tuesday nights, though, Ellie was 30 miles to the northwest at Kuglitsch’s Arcade in Milwaukee. Bowling was at its peak in the mid 1960s with an estimated 12,000 alleys in the United States and Milwaukee was widely considered to be the bowling capital of the world.
Konicek, who was a member of the Women’s Professional Bowling Association, just might have been the 10-pin queen during that glorious era. In a Sept. 1, 1963 story in The Journal Times, it was pointed out that, “because she has consistently managed from 185 to a shade under 200 season after season, Mrs. Konicek has bowled herself right out Racine’s pin society. No city league will grant her membership because any team having Mrs. Konicek in the lineup probably would walk away with the championship.”
Nearly 23 years after her death at the age of 80 on Dec. 18, 1998, Konicek will be recognized for her numerous accomplishments. She is among five former local greats inducted into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame later this month.
Among those who will be attending the ceremony is Brian Konicek, the eldest of Ellie’s three sons. He remembers the days at 605 High St., when the family lived above their restaurant. And he especially remembers his mom’s success on the alleys, even though Brian doesn’t recall her practicing much.
“When we were younger, mom went out every Tuesday,” Brian said. “She never practiced, though. You can’t say this word today, but they were housewives back then. She was a hard worker. She busted her butt all day keeping the restaurant alive. She worked all day and then went to Milwaukee to bowl on Tuesday nights with the Pitch’s team.”
Wigs’ and Ellie’s Charcoal Lodge succeeded locally, remaining in business until the early 1970s. And despite her limited time on the lanes, Ellie succeeded nationally in the sport.
The high point of her career came in January 1960, when she was a 41-year-old mother of three sons and a daughter. While husband “Wigs” cared for their four children in Racine, Ellie placed third in the Bowling Proprietors Association of American All-Star Tournament in Omaha.
Konicek toppled more pins than anyone in the tournament (6,247), but under the scoring system in place, she placed third. She took home a check for $1,250, which, when adjusted for inflation, has the purchasing power of $11,584.04 today. Had Konicek toppled just 30 more pins during the 32-game event, she would have finished second and earned $2,500 ($23,168.07 today).
After she returned from Omaha, Konicek was quoted as saying in the January 19, 1960 Journal Times that, “I don’t feel anything — I still haven’t come down from the clouds.”
She would remain at such heights for years to come.
On Feb. 24, 1963, Konicek’s Pitch Lounge team of Milwaukee won the seventh annual National Women’s Bowling Tournament in Milwaukee. Trailing the Los Angeles No. 2 All-Star team by 116 pins entering the final round, Pitch Lounge produced a 3,043 series on games of 922, 1,058 and 1,074 to break the previous tournament record of 3,003, which was set in 1960.
That team remained intact for the following year. On Feb. 20, 1964, Konicek traveled by car with with her five teammates 700 miles to Rochester, N.Y., site of that year’s national tournament. Four days later, they won the tournament again with a record-setting pinfall of 11,416.
Konicek’s name showed up regularly in the sports pages well into the 1970s. In a 1978 interview with The Journal Times, Konicek reflected on how she reluctantly got into bowling at the age of 20 at a Waukegan alley in 1938 and how she almost gave up the sport.
“I wasn’t at all interested,” he said. “But there was a group that I knew that used to go, so I’d just watch. One day they said, ‘Go ahead and throw a ball. So you don’t know what you’re doing. Go ahead and try.’ So I did.
“After that first time, I bowled league for about a year. I just pummeled the pins. I threw hard and straight. I got a lot of strikes and that helped. I was OK as long as I could strike. I had trouble on the spares. My ball was very wild.
“After a year with an average in the 150s, I said, ‘That’s it. I quit. I don’t want anything more to do with it.”
Instead, Konicek became one of the all-time greats in Wisconsin and had a career that has elevated her into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame. Among those who will be attending the ceremony Thursday night is Judy Mertins, who was inducted into the Wisconsin Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame in 2005.
It was Konicek who started working with a 15-year-old Mertins in the early 1960s and helped mold her into a standout.
“She was a fabulous performer, she bowled on teams that were extraordinary, and she helped youngsters like me really get started in competition with the adults,” Mertins said. “She was a very giving person.
“She was a coach and she wanted to get more of the girls involved in the game and she was good to me. I just think so highly of her. She would drive me as a teenager up to Milwaukee to compete because she saw something in me. She saw things in other girls, as well.”
How effective of a teacher was Konicek?
“I remember I bowled a 105 game,” Mertins said. “I could not get anything but splits. She told me the move to make and I bowled a 600 series after bowling a 105 game. The ball just walked right into the pocket.”