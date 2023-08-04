The 12th annual Racine County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Banquet will be held Thursday, Oct. 26 at Festival Hall (5 Fifth St.).

The event, which is $60 per person, will start at 5:45 p.m.

Reservations will be taken beginning Tuesday, Aug. 15 and the deadline is Sunday, Oct. 15. Reservations can be made online at racineheritagemuseum.org beginning Aug. 15.

This year's inductees are:

• The late Tony Azarian, a 1977 Horlick graduate, who excelled in football and wrestling.

• Duane Kleven, who coached the Park wrestling team to state championships in 1967 and '69.

• Mike Drummond, a 1974 St. Catherine's graduate who became the first player to twice be named All-City Player of the Year in basketball and later started for Oregon.

• Keisha Oliver-Hayes, a 1996 Park graduate who earned first-team All-County honors in basketball three times who went on to play for Marquette.

• Tony Romo, who was the 1997 All-Racine County Player of the Year in football and was the Dallas Cowboys' starting quarterback from 2006-15.

Other honors planned for that evening are:

The Deep Roots Award recipient: Marcus Hanel, a 1989 Horlick graduate who was a catcher in the major leagues and went on to become the longtime bullpen catcher for the Milwaukee Brewers. Hanel is the founder of Koos for Kids, a charitable foundation.

Championship Team Recognition: The 1997 Case girls golf team, which won the WIAA Division 1 championship behind medalist Heather Suhr. That team was coached by Lee Libby.

Lighthouse Trophy: Union Grove High School is being honored for its overall athletic excellence.

The master of ceremonies will be Kevin Holden, sports director of WDJT CBS-58.