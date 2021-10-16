Racine County Hall of Fame: Five inductees to be enshrined Oct. 28

Bob Milkie

Milkie, who is known to Racine Raiders fans as “Mr. Raider,” first served the minor league football team as a player from 1957-71 and later as its coach, compiling a 137-29 record in his 17 years. His teams won national championships in 1981, ‘88 and ‘89 and numerous league titles. Milkie also coached at Racine Lutheran, St. Catherine’s and Carroll University.

Tim Naegeli

Naegeli overtook his coach at Racine Lutheran, Willie Eickhorst, as the school’s career scoring leader whose successes on Racine Lutheran’s basketball team led him to play on four consecutive WSUC championship teams at UW-Stevens Point. He played as a freshman and sophomore under Dick Bennett, who led Wisconsin to the NCAA Final Four in 2000. Naegeli was drafted by the Boston Celtics in the sixth round of the 1983 NBA draft, but chose not to report. He still holds Racine Lutheran’s record for rebounds in one game (31) and also excelled in track at the high school. He was the 1982 WISAA Class C state high jump championship and was a key member of the Crusaders’ state championship teams as junior and senior.

Chuck Wood