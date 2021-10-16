Racine County Hall of Fame: Five inductees to be enshrined Oct. 28

After taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame is back.
Ten years after the inaugural class in 2011, five more local greats will be enshrined Thursday, Oct. 28 at Festival Hall.
This year’s class will have a heavy St. Catherine’s High School flavor with the late Jim Haluska (Class of 1950), Bob Milkie (‘57) and Chuck Wood (‘60) getting inducted. They will be joined by Tim Naegeli (Racine Lutheran ‘83) and Ellie Konicek (native of Calumet City, Ill.)
Here are profiles of the inductees:
Jim Haluska
Jim Haluska, a star athlete at St. Catherine’s in the late 1940s, went on to be starting quarterback for the University of Wisconsin. During the 1952 season, he led the Badgers to the Big Ten Conference championship and the Rose Bowl in January 1953 (a 7-0 loss to USC). Haluska appeared in five games for the Chicago Bears in 1956 and went on to serve as physical education teacher and coach at several Milwaukee-area high schools. He led Milwaukee Thomas More to win 12 conference championships and three WISAA titles. Haluska died 18 days before his 80th birthday on Sept. 20, 2012.
Ellie Konicek
Konicek was a trailblazer for female bowlers in Racine who also dominated the field at state and national levels. She helped lead her Pitch’s Lounge team to back-to-back world championships in 1963-64, and was the first bowler from Racine County to be inducted into the United States Bowling Congress Wisconsin Women’s Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 1989. Konicek also managed Spencer’s Elmwood Plaza Lanes for many years. She died at the age of 80 on Dec. 18, 1998.
Bob Milkie
Milkie, who is known to Racine Raiders fans as “Mr. Raider,” first served the minor league football team as a player from 1957-71 and later as its coach, compiling a 137-29 record in his 17 years. His teams won national championships in 1981, ‘88 and ‘89 and numerous league titles. Milkie also coached at Racine Lutheran, St. Catherine’s and Carroll University.
Tim Naegeli
Naegeli overtook his coach at Racine Lutheran, Willie Eickhorst, as the school’s career scoring leader whose successes on Racine Lutheran’s basketball team led him to play on four consecutive WSUC championship teams at UW-Stevens Point. He played as a freshman and sophomore under Dick Bennett, who led Wisconsin to the NCAA Final Four in 2000. Naegeli was drafted by the Boston Celtics in the sixth round of the 1983 NBA draft, but chose not to report. He still holds Racine Lutheran’s record for rebounds in one game (31) and also excelled in track at the high school. He was the 1982 WISAA Class C state high jump championship and was a key member of the Crusaders’ state championship teams as junior and senior.
Chuck Wood
Wood was standout in football, basketball and track at St. Catherine’s. He is most remembered in basketball, where he led the Angels to a 56-6 record as a junior and senior. He went on to play for Loyola of Chicago and was sixth man on the 1963 NCAA championship team. He appeared in 54 games for the Ramblers and scoring 128 points in three seasons. Wood also served as the VP of Communications at Gateway Technical College and coached the school’s basketball team. He was also an assistant basketball coach at St. Catherine’s, and retired in 2013 as the school’s athletic director.
Additional honors
Coach Rudy Collum will also be honored with the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame’s Deep Roots Award, which recognizes a lifetime investment in local athletics.
While teaching history at Park High School, Collum served as the school’s assistant basketball and football coach. He later taught at Gateway Technical College and, through the years, has worked with thousands of local youth in various sports programs, including time spent running basketball clinics and camps, and involvement in state, national and international tournaments.
Others to be honored Tuesday include local high school athletes who excel in both sports and academics. The Lighthouse Trophy, awarded to the Racine County high school with the best athletic record in the most recent year, will be awarded to Prairie. The Racine Lutheran boys track team, which won state championships from 1981-83, will receive special recognition as an outstanding championship team.
In its 10th year, the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame was created in recognition of Racine County’s proud competitive sports tradition. Its mission is to showcase and celebrate Racine County’s athletes and teams, their accomplishments and their impact on our community, nation and world.
The annual banquet and induction ceremony is “Always a wonderful, family event where great stories are shared,” said Chris Paulson, executive director of the Racine Heritage Museum, located at 701 Main Street.