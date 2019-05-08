The last two women’s champions of the Racine County Bowling Classic both bowled on the fourth day of qualifying Thursday.
They’re both back in the mix again.
Defending Women’s Division champion Jessica Storm of Waterford averaged 206.75 Thursday to move into third place in the women’s division, while Amy Gonzales, the 2017 champion, was close behind in fourth and both are all but assured of advancing to the women’s final round next Thursday at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove.
In the Senior Division (age 50 and older), defending runner-up Mike Vasey took over third place with a total of 1,805, while in the Men’s Division, Eric Mertins shot 1,860 and moved into fourth place.
Storm, one of two Racine County women to roll an 800 series, didn’t have big numbers, but shot 200 or better in five of her eight games, with a high game of 236.
Gonzales, who also won the Hope Safehouse Match Game Tournament in 2011, had a strong finish with games of 215, 237 and 242 to compensate from a slow start and get in contention.
Vasey got off to a strong start with games of 248 and 289, then dropped to 186 in game three. He got back on track for his next four games and assured himself of a spot in the finals again.
John Fischer is in seventh after a 1,692 and Georgette Albert, one of two women so far to bowl in the Senior Division, is 11th at 1,632.
Mertins started strong as well (237-249-278) and didn’t dip below 200 in any of his eight qualifying games, averaging 232, as he locked up a spot in the finals. Dustin Vasey, the 2008 Hope Safehouse winner, shot 1,785 for seventh place, tournament director Chip Gehrke matched Mertins with eight games over 200 to take eighth at 1,779 and two-time Hope Safehouse winner Greg Brooks shot 1,767 for ninth.
Qualifying concludes tonight at 6:30 p.m.
The top six women, 12 seniors and 16 men advance to the match play finals after qualifying.
The Women’s match play final will be held Thursday, May 16; the Senior Men’s finals are Tuesday, May 14 and Friday, May 17; and the Men’s finals will be Wednesday, May 15 and Saturday, May 18.
