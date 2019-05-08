Try 3 months for $3

Racine County Bowling Classic

At Old Settler's Bowling Center, Union Grove

Wednesday’s qualifying results

WOMEN’S DIVISION

1,723 — Jenny Wonders, 228, 193, 177, 243, 253, 232, 214, 183

1,553 — Kris Mertins-Elliot, 181, 226, 170, 184, 247, 186, 172, 187

1,494 — Melissa Jaeck, 172, 182, 185, 191, 199, 193, 169, 203

MEN’S DIVISION

1,873 — Tyler Hirth, 225, 246, 205, 279, 234, 223, 246, 215

1,824 — Scott Salinas, 186, 262, 238, 289, 177, 213, 248, 211

1,814 — Tony Kenyon, 183, 200, 238, 216, 258, 203, 237, 279

1,735 — Thomas Hopkins, 213, 206, 237, 180, 192, 228, 266, 213

1,705 — Michael Guzman, 200, 191, 245, 245, 247, 181, 207, 189

1,697 — Matt Crenshaw, 290, 191, 203, 214, 167, 203, 245, 184

1,686 — Sam Slaasted, 192, 134, 253, 180, 233, 236, 266, 192

1,644 — Ricardo Rodriguez, 222, 217, 153, 203, 248, 193, 205, 203

1,621 — Todd Fritz, 233, 212, 178, 184, 213, 168, 210, 223

1,608 — Chris Gutierrez, 190, 189, 181, 203, 201, 226, 213, 205

1,607 — Tyronn Dyess, 149, 206, 226, 165, 182, 176, 279, 224

1,513 — Darryl Schaber, 169, 128, 190, 193, 244, 191, 194, 204

SENIOR DIVISION

1,865 — Tom Fennig, 243, 156, 267, 258, 226, 202, 225, 288

1,819 — Delbert Richards, 218, 204, 243, 238, 214, 246, 266, 190

1,698 — Ray Schrubbe, 298, 206, 213, 237, 194, 171, 198, 181

1,638 — Chris Webb, 224, 210, 180, 235, 217, 158, 222, 192

1,627 — Scott Surdyk, 245, 170, 179, 171, 194, 236, 216, 216

OVERALL QUALIFYING STANDINGS

MEN’S DIVISION (top 16 advance to finals)

1,995 — Cotie Holbek

1,965 — Ben Betchkal

1,873 — Tyler Hirth

1,824 — Scott Salinas

1,814 — Tony Kenyon

1,757 — Brett Pinnecker

1,754 — Randy Sorensen

1,735 — Thomas Hopkins

1,716 — Richard Pansch

1,708 — Travis Bushley

1,705 — Michael Guzman

1,697 — Matt Crenshaw

1,686 — Sam Slaasted

1,682 — Rob Beth

1,651 — Tony Maringer

1,644 — Ricardo Rodriguez

SENIOR DIVISION (top 12 advance to finals)

1,865 — Tom Fennig

1,819 — Delbert Richards

1,763 — Mike Vyvyan

1,758 — Vernon Fink

1,698 — Ray Schrubbe

1,674 — Chip Gehrke

1,638 — Chris Webb

1,633 — Mike Welter

1,627 — Scott Surdyk

1,611 — Jim Nannemann

1,604 — Keith Beaudin

1,546 — Sue Jerde Daschner

WOMEN’S DIVISION (top 6 advance to finals)

1,723 — Jenny Wonders

1,655 — Lauren Fischer

1,553 — Kris Mertins-Elliot

1,494 — Melissa Jaeck

1,456 — Jessica Nannemann

