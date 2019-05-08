Racine County Bowling Classic
At Old Settler's Bowling Center, Union Grove
Wednesday’s qualifying results
WOMEN’S DIVISION
1,723 — Jenny Wonders, 228, 193, 177, 243, 253, 232, 214, 183
1,553 — Kris Mertins-Elliot, 181, 226, 170, 184, 247, 186, 172, 187
1,494 — Melissa Jaeck, 172, 182, 185, 191, 199, 193, 169, 203
MEN’S DIVISION
1,873 — Tyler Hirth, 225, 246, 205, 279, 234, 223, 246, 215
1,824 — Scott Salinas, 186, 262, 238, 289, 177, 213, 248, 211
1,814 — Tony Kenyon, 183, 200, 238, 216, 258, 203, 237, 279
1,735 — Thomas Hopkins, 213, 206, 237, 180, 192, 228, 266, 213
1,705 — Michael Guzman, 200, 191, 245, 245, 247, 181, 207, 189
1,697 — Matt Crenshaw, 290, 191, 203, 214, 167, 203, 245, 184
1,686 — Sam Slaasted, 192, 134, 253, 180, 233, 236, 266, 192
1,644 — Ricardo Rodriguez, 222, 217, 153, 203, 248, 193, 205, 203
1,621 — Todd Fritz, 233, 212, 178, 184, 213, 168, 210, 223
1,608 — Chris Gutierrez, 190, 189, 181, 203, 201, 226, 213, 205
1,607 — Tyronn Dyess, 149, 206, 226, 165, 182, 176, 279, 224
1,513 — Darryl Schaber, 169, 128, 190, 193, 244, 191, 194, 204
SENIOR DIVISION
1,865 — Tom Fennig, 243, 156, 267, 258, 226, 202, 225, 288
1,819 — Delbert Richards, 218, 204, 243, 238, 214, 246, 266, 190
1,698 — Ray Schrubbe, 298, 206, 213, 237, 194, 171, 198, 181
1,638 — Chris Webb, 224, 210, 180, 235, 217, 158, 222, 192
1,627 — Scott Surdyk, 245, 170, 179, 171, 194, 236, 216, 216
OVERALL QUALIFYING STANDINGS
MEN’S DIVISION (top 16 advance to finals)
1,995 — Cotie Holbek
1,965 — Ben Betchkal
1,873 — Tyler Hirth
1,824 — Scott Salinas
1,814 — Tony Kenyon
1,757 — Brett Pinnecker
1,754 — Randy Sorensen
1,735 — Thomas Hopkins
1,716 — Richard Pansch
1,708 — Travis Bushley
1,705 — Michael Guzman
1,697 — Matt Crenshaw
1,686 — Sam Slaasted
1,682 — Rob Beth
1,651 — Tony Maringer
1,644 — Ricardo Rodriguez
SENIOR DIVISION (top 12 advance to finals)
1,865 — Tom Fennig
1,819 — Delbert Richards
1,763 — Mike Vyvyan
1,758 — Vernon Fink
1,698 — Ray Schrubbe
1,674 — Chip Gehrke
1,638 — Chris Webb
1,633 — Mike Welter
1,627 — Scott Surdyk
1,611 — Jim Nannemann
1,604 — Keith Beaudin
1,546 — Sue Jerde Daschner
WOMEN’S DIVISION (top 6 advance to finals)
1,723 — Jenny Wonders
1,655 — Lauren Fischer
1,553 — Kris Mertins-Elliot
1,494 — Melissa Jaeck
1,456 — Jessica Nannemann
