Racine County Bowling Classic
At Old Settler’s Bowling Center, Union Grove
Thursday’s qualifying results
MEN’S DIVISION
1,860 — Eric Mertins, 237, 249, 278, 214, 203, 231, 225, 223
1,785 — Dustin Vasey, 215, 232, 233, 234, 221, 184, 254, 212
1,779 — Chip Gehrke, 207, 203, 205, 226, 232, 237, 262, 207
1,767 — Greg Brooks, 279, 224, 225, 205, 182, 193, 238, 221
1,724 — Kyle Giese, 247, 216, 180, 226, 216, 234, 205, 200
SENIOR DIVISION
1,805 — Mike Vasey, 248, 289, 186, 215, 214, 203, 267, 183
1,692 — John Fischer, 187, 170, 248, 192, 246, 255, 190, 204
1,632 — Gette Albert, 188, 238, 223, 225, 228, 190, 155, 184
WOMEN’S DIVISION
1,654 — Jessica Storm, 185, 201, 216, 225, 214, 183, 236, 194
1,620 — Amy Gonzales, 191, 224, 156, 187, 168, 215, 237, 242
OVERALL QUALIFYING STANDINGS
MEN’S DIVISION
(Top 16 qualify for finals)
1,995 — Cotie Holbek
1,965 — Ben Betchkal
1,873 — Tyler Hirth
1,860 — Eric Mertins
1,824 — Scott Salinas
1,814 — Tony Kenyon
1,785 — Dustin Vasey
1,779 — Chip Gehrke
1,767 — Greg Brooks
1,757 — Brett Pinnecker
1,754 — Randy Sorensen
1,735 — Thomas Hopkins
1,724 — Kyle Giese
1,716 — Richard Pansch
1,708 — Travis Bushley
1,705 — Michael Guzman
SENIOR DIVISION
(Top 12 qualify for finals)
1,865 — Tom Fennig
1,819 — Delbert Richards
1,805 — Mike Vasey
1,763 — Mike Vyvyan
1,758 — Vernon Fink
1,698 — Ray Schrubbe
1,692 — John Fischer
1,674 — Chip Gehrke
1,638 — Chris Webb
1,633 — Mike Welter
1,632 — Gette Albert
1,627 — Scott Surdyk
WOMEN’S DIVISION
(Top 6 qualify for finals)
1,723 — Jenny Wonders
1,655 — Lauren Fischer
1,654 — Jessica Storm
1,620 — Amy Gonzales
1,553 — Kris Mertins-Elliot
1,494 — Melissa Jaeck
