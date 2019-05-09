Try 3 months for $3

Racine County Bowling Classic

At Old Settler’s Bowling Center, Union Grove

Thursday’s qualifying results

MEN’S DIVISION

1,860 — Eric Mertins, 237, 249, 278, 214, 203, 231, 225, 223

1,785 — Dustin Vasey, 215, 232, 233, 234, 221, 184, 254, 212

1,779 — Chip Gehrke, 207, 203, 205, 226, 232, 237, 262, 207

1,767 — Greg Brooks, 279, 224, 225, 205, 182, 193, 238, 221

1,724 — Kyle Giese, 247, 216, 180, 226, 216, 234, 205, 200

SENIOR DIVISION

1,805 — Mike Vasey, 248, 289, 186, 215, 214, 203, 267, 183

1,692 — John Fischer, 187, 170, 248, 192, 246, 255, 190, 204

1,632 — Gette Albert, 188, 238, 223, 225, 228, 190, 155, 184

WOMEN’S DIVISION

1,654 — Jessica Storm, 185, 201, 216, 225, 214, 183, 236, 194

1,620 — Amy Gonzales, 191, 224, 156, 187, 168, 215, 237, 242

OVERALL QUALIFYING STANDINGS

MEN’S DIVISION

(Top 16 qualify for finals)

1,995 — Cotie Holbek

1,965 — Ben Betchkal

1,873 — Tyler Hirth

1,860 — Eric Mertins

1,824 — Scott Salinas

1,814 — Tony Kenyon

1,785 — Dustin Vasey

1,779 — Chip Gehrke

1,767 — Greg Brooks

1,757 — Brett Pinnecker

1,754 — Randy Sorensen

1,735 — Thomas Hopkins

1,724 — Kyle Giese

1,716 — Richard Pansch

1,708 — Travis Bushley

1,705 — Michael Guzman

SENIOR DIVISION

(Top 12 qualify for finals)

1,865 — Tom Fennig

1,819 — Delbert Richards

1,805 — Mike Vasey

1,763 — Mike Vyvyan

1,758 — Vernon Fink

1,698 — Ray Schrubbe

1,692 — John Fischer

1,674 — Chip Gehrke

1,638 — Chris Webb

1,633 — Mike Welter

1,632 — Gette Albert

1,627 — Scott Surdyk

WOMEN’S DIVISION

(Top 6 qualify for finals)

1,723 — Jenny Wonders

1,655 — Lauren Fischer

1,654 — Jessica Storm

1,620 — Amy Gonzales

1,553 — Kris Mertins-Elliot

1,494 — Melissa Jaeck

