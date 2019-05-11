Racine County Bowling Classic
At Old Settler’s Bowling Center, Union Grove
Friday’s qualifying results
MEN’S DIVISION
2,033 — Joe Thoennes, 224, 238, 256, 279, 268, 257, 253, 258
1,880 — Brandon Lipari, 238, 259, 242, 258, 247, 237, 233, 166
1,809 — Jeremy Kenyon, 193, 232, 234, 236, 217, 223, 205, 269
1,677 — Delbert Richards, 226, 214, 205, 185, 212, 211, 245, 179
1,658 — Zak Eidsor, 221, 235, 156, 150, 236, 227, 195, 238
1,644 — Mike Thoennes, 185, 201, 202, 234, 199, 212, 208, 203
1,519 — Marty Williams, 154, 227, 187, 203, 204, 164, 166, 214
1,441 — Frank Debartolo, 179, 190, 163, 144, 169, 183, 182, 231
SENIOR DIVISION
1,721 — Joe Crocco, 226, 235, 208, 237, 150, 196, 234, 235
1,558 — Greg Landreman, 194, 180, 167, 191, 213, 233, 167, 213
1,508 — Jeff Lunde, 159, 171, 143, 158, 179, 270, 223, 205
1,446 — Jim Miller, 178, 121, 192, 174, 200, 170, 203, 208
1,316 — John Lipari, 113, 167, 148, 197, 156, 176, 221, 138
WOMEN’S DIVISION
1,523 — Danielle Gename, 246, 158, 171, 235, 141, 223, 168, 181
1,318 — Lisa Woodward, 202, 143, 156, 148, 127, 147, 190, 205
FINAL QUALIFYING STANDINGS
MEN’S DIVISION
(Top 16 qualify for finals)
2,033 — Joe Thoennes
1,995 — Cotie Holbek
1,965 — Ben Betchkal
1,880 — Brandon Lipari
1,873 — Tyler Hirth
1,860 — Eric Mertins
1,824 — Scott Salinas
1,814 — Tony Kenyon
1,809 — Jeremy Kenyon
1,785 — Dustin Vasey
1,779 — Chip Gehrke
1,767 — Greg Brooks
1,757 — Brett Pinnecker
1,754 — Randy Sorensen
1,735 — Thomas Hopkins
1,724 — Kyle Giese
SENIOR DIVISION
(Top 12 qualify for finals)
1,865 — Tom Fennig
1,819 — Delbert Richards
1,805 — Mike Vasey
1,763 — Mike Vyvyan
1,758 — Vernon Fink
1,721 — Joe Crocco
1,698 — Ray Schrubbe
1,692 — John Fischer
1,674 — Chip Gehrke
1,638 — Chris Webb
1,633 — Mike Welter
1,632 — Georgette Albert
WOMEN’S DIVISION
(Top 6 qualify for finals)
1,723 — Jenny Wonders
1,655 — Lauren Fischer
1,654 — Jessica Storm
1,620 — Amy Gonzales
1,553 — Kris Mertins-Elliot
1,523 — Danielle Gename
