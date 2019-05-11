Try 3 months for $3

Racine County Bowling Classic

At Old Settler’s Bowling Center, Union Grove

Friday’s qualifying results

MEN’S DIVISION

2,033 — Joe Thoennes, 224, 238, 256, 279, 268, 257, 253, 258

1,880 — Brandon Lipari, 238, 259, 242, 258, 247, 237, 233, 166

1,809 — Jeremy Kenyon, 193, 232, 234, 236, 217, 223, 205, 269

1,677 — Delbert Richards, 226, 214, 205, 185, 212, 211, 245, 179

1,658 — Zak Eidsor, 221, 235, 156, 150, 236, 227, 195, 238

1,644 — Mike Thoennes, 185, 201, 202, 234, 199, 212, 208, 203

1,519 — Marty Williams, 154, 227, 187, 203, 204, 164, 166, 214

1,441 — Frank Debartolo, 179, 190, 163, 144, 169, 183, 182, 231

SENIOR DIVISION

1,721 — Joe Crocco, 226, 235, 208, 237, 150, 196, 234, 235

1,558 — Greg Landreman, 194, 180, 167, 191, 213, 233, 167, 213

1,508 — Jeff Lunde, 159, 171, 143, 158, 179, 270, 223, 205

1,446 — Jim Miller, 178, 121, 192, 174, 200, 170, 203, 208

1,316 — John Lipari, 113, 167, 148, 197, 156, 176, 221, 138

WOMEN’S DIVISION

1,523 — Danielle Gename, 246, 158, 171, 235, 141, 223, 168, 181

1,318 — Lisa Woodward, 202, 143, 156, 148, 127, 147, 190, 205

FINAL QUALIFYING STANDINGS

MEN’S DIVISION

(Top 16 qualify for finals)

2,033 — Joe Thoennes

1,995 — Cotie Holbek

1,965 — Ben Betchkal

1,880 — Brandon Lipari

1,873 — Tyler Hirth

1,860 — Eric Mertins

1,824 — Scott Salinas

1,814 — Tony Kenyon

1,809 — Jeremy Kenyon

1,785 — Dustin Vasey

1,779 — Chip Gehrke

1,767 — Greg Brooks

1,757 — Brett Pinnecker

1,754 — Randy Sorensen

1,735 — Thomas Hopkins

1,724 — Kyle Giese

SENIOR DIVISION

(Top 12 qualify for finals)

1,865 — Tom Fennig

1,819 — Delbert Richards

1,805 — Mike Vasey

1,763 — Mike Vyvyan

1,758 — Vernon Fink

1,721 — Joe Crocco

1,698 — Ray Schrubbe

1,692 — John Fischer

1,674 — Chip Gehrke

1,638 — Chris Webb

1,633 — Mike Welter

1,632 — Georgette Albert

WOMEN’S DIVISION

(Top 6 qualify for finals)

1,723 — Jenny Wonders

1,655 — Lauren Fischer

1,654 — Jessica Storm

1,620 — Amy Gonzales

1,553 — Kris Mertins-Elliot

1,523 — Danielle Gename

