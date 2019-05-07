Racine County Classic
At Old Settler's Bowling Center
Monday's qualifying
WOMEN’S DIVISION
1,655 — Lauren Fischer, 207, 190, 214, 188, 226, 245, 207, 178
MEN’S DIVISION
1,642 — Brian Anzalone, 257, 203, 168, 207, 190, 227, 197, 193
1,597 — Butch Shoenfuss, 175, 198, 214, 153, 254 , 212, 209, 182
1,442 — Chad Sampson, 148, 156, 191, 167, 156, 253, 176, 195
SENIORS DIVISION
1,763 — Mike Vyvyan, 196, 253, 203, 206, 208, 266, 223, 208
1,674 — Chip Gehrke, 214, 203, 235, 203, 219, 226, 190, 184
1,633 — Mike Welter, 195, 202, 188, 191, 226, 224, 248, 159
1,604 — Keith Beaudin, 216, 178, 189, 180, 200, 199, 227, 215
1,522 — Jeff Fernholz, 138, 174, 212, 236, 175, 200, 173, 214
STANDINGS AFTER DAY ONE OF QUALIFYING
MEN’S DIVISION (top 16 advance to finals)
1,642 — Brian Anzalone
1,597 — Butch Shoenfuss
1,442 — Chad Sampson
SENIORS DIVISION (top 12 advance to finals)
1,763 — Mike Vyvyan
1,674 — Chip Gehrke
1,633 — Mike Welter
1,604 — Keith Beaudin
1,522 — Jeff Fernholz
WOMEN’S DIVISION (top 8 advance to finals)
1,655 — Lauren Fischer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.