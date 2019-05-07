Try 3 months for $3

Racine County Classic

At Old Settler's Bowling Center

Monday's qualifying

WOMEN’S DIVISION

1,655 — Lauren Fischer, 207, 190, 214, 188, 226, 245, 207, 178

MEN’S DIVISION

1,642 — Brian Anzalone, 257, 203, 168, 207, 190, 227, 197, 193

1,597 — Butch Shoenfuss, 175, 198, 214, 153, 254 , 212, 209, 182

1,442 — Chad Sampson, 148, 156, 191, 167, 156, 253, 176, 195

SENIORS DIVISION

1,763 — Mike Vyvyan, 196, 253, 203, 206, 208, 266, 223, 208

1,674 — Chip Gehrke, 214, 203, 235, 203, 219, 226, 190, 184

1,633 — Mike Welter, 195, 202, 188, 191, 226, 224, 248, 159

1,604 — Keith Beaudin, 216, 178, 189, 180, 200, 199, 227, 215

1,522 — Jeff Fernholz, 138, 174, 212, 236, 175, 200, 173, 214

STANDINGS AFTER DAY ONE OF QUALIFYING

MEN’S DIVISION (top 16 advance to finals)

SENIORS DIVISION (top 12 advance to finals)

WOMEN’S DIVISION (top 8 advance to finals)

