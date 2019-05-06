Lauren Fischer was the only female bowler who competed in the Racine Bowling Classic when it opened Monday night.
She was also in a class by herself.
Fischer averaged 220.37 in eight games during the first day of the tournament at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove. Monday was the first five days of qualifying.
Fisher bowled games of 207, 190, 214, 188, 226, 245, 207 and 178 for a total of 1,655.
"That will be tough to top in the women's division," tournament director Chip Gehrke said.
Mike Vyvyan, competing in the Senior Division, had the highest total of the day with a pinfall total of 1,763. Vyvyan's round featured scores of 266 and 253.
He has an 89-pin lead over Gehrke (1,674).
In third was Mike Welter (1,633), followed by Keith Beaudin (1,604) and Jeff Fernholz (1,522), the defending Senior Division champion.
Brian Anzalone was first in the Men's Division, leading off with a 257 and having a pinfall of 1,642 for his eight games. Butch Schoenfuss was second (1,597) and Chad Sampson was third (1,442).
The Men’s champion is guaranteed a $1,000 prize. The total purse is $5,000 guaranteed.
Qualifying will be continue daily through Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. Each entrant will bowl eight games in qualifying.
The Women’s match play finals will be held Monday, May 13 and Thursday, May 16; the Senior Men’s finals (age 50 and older) are Tuesday, May 14 and Friday, May 17; and the Men’s finals will be Wednesday, May 15 and Saturday, May 18.
The top eight women, 12 seniors and 16 men advance to the match play finals after qualifying. The Men’s and Senior divisions feature a stepladder final for the top four bowlers after match play.
