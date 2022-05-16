Racine County Bowling Classic finals begin Tuesday

After a week of qualifying last week, the field is set for this year’s Racine County Bowling Classic at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove.

There are four divisions in the tournament this year — Men, Senior Men (age 50 and older), Women and Super Senior (62 and older). The tournament begins Tuesday, May 17 and runs through Saturday, May 21.

The top qualifier in the Men’s division is Cotie Holbek of Burlington, who totaled 2,021 pins over eight games of qualifying and rolled a 299 game in his third game. Tony Oliva is the only other bowler to reach 2,000 pins, hitting mark exactly to be the No. 2 qualifier. Brandon Lipari is third at 1,990.

In addition to Holbek’s honor score, Jeffrey Beauchamp had a 300 game in his second game and is the No. 9 qualifier (1,782).

In the Senior Men’s division, Rich Larsen is the top qualifier at 1,810 over eight games, with Jim Wegner (1,782) and Mike Vasey (1,780) in second and third. All three are Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame members.

In the Women’s division, Jessica Storm of Waterford is the No. 1 qualifier at 1,272 over six games, with Sam Kelly second (1,249) and Lori Exner third (1,231).

In the Super Seniors’ division, Georgette Albert and her husband, George, are the No. 1 and 2 qualifiers at 1,295 and 1,235 over six games. Mike Vyvyan is third (1,221).

The finals begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17 with the first round of the Senior Men’s division. The final round for Senior Men is Friday, May 20.

The Men’s division finals begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 and conclude Saturday, May 21.

The Women’s and Super Seniors’ divisions will both be held on Thursday, May 19, also beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is free to watch the tournament.

Results will be available online at www.facebook.com/racinecountyclassic

