Bowlers continued to jockey for position Wednesday on the third day of qualifying in the Racine County Bowling Classic.
The Senior and Women’s divisions each saw new leaders emerge and three bowlers in the Men’s Division rolled into the top five after the third night of qualifying at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove.
Leading the way Wednesday was Tom Fennig, who averaged 233 per game and totaled 1,865 to take over the lead in the Senior Division (age 50 and older). Fennig struggled in his second game with a 156, but made up for it with three games of 258 or higher in his last six. He capped his night with a 288 in his final game.
Close behind Fennig was Delbert Richards, who totaled 1,819 Wednesday to also move ahead of previous leader Mike Vyvyan (1,763). Richards won two titles in the former Hope Safehouse Match Game Tournament.
In the Women’s Division, two-time Hope Safehouse winner Jenny Wonders had a strong night with a total of 1,723, averaging 215 with a high game of 253, to pass previous leader Lauren Fischer (1,655). Kris Mertins-Elliot, a three-time Hope Safehouse winner, took over third place with 1,553.
Tyler Hirth (1,873), Scott Salinas (1,824) and Tony Kenyon (1,814) moved into third, fourth and fifth places, respectively. Salinas, the 2015 Hope Safehouse champion, had the high game of the three, a 289.
Qualifying will be continue tonight and Friday, starting at 6:30 p.m. each night.
The top six women, 12 seniors and 16 men advance to the match play finals after qualifying. The Men’s and Senior divisions feature a stepladder final for the top four bowlers after match play.
The Women’s match play finals will be held Thursday, May 16; the Senior Men’s finals are Tuesday, May 14 and Friday, May 17; and the Men’s finals will be Wednesday, May 15 and Saturday, May 18.
