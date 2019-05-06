Cotie Holbek is right back in the thick of things in the Racine County Bowling Classic.
Holbek, last year’s qualifying leader, couldn’t quite match his total of last year Tuesday, but he set the bar high by rolling an eight-game qualifying block of 1,995 in the Men’s Division of the third annual tournament at Old Settler's Bowling Center in Union Grove.
Two-time defending champion Ben Betchkal nearly kept pace, shooting 1,965, and Brett Pinnecker (1,757) and Randy Sorensen (1,754) were third and fourth, respectively.
In the Senior Division, Vernon Fink came up five pins behind first-day leader Mike Vyvyan with a total of 1,758.
In the Women’s Division, Jessica Nannemann shot 1,456.
Holbek, who finished second overall and third in the stepladder finals in each of the first two Classics, opened strong with a national honor series of 825 on his first three games of 279, 256 and 290, the high qualifying game of the night. He finished with his worst game, a 211.
Holbek, who won Regular Singles at the USBC Open Championships last year, has continued to excel on the lanes this year. He and Steven Fischer of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., remain in the lead in Regular doubles at the USBC Open at Las Vegas.
Betchkal had pretty much the opposite scoring of Holbek, starting slow with 205, 258 and 215, but he closed strong with 289 and 256 to finish his night.
Pinnecker had a high game of 249, but also joined Holbek and Betchkal by rolling eight games of 200 or higher.
Fink had a high game of 264 and had just one game under 200. Sue Daschner, who opted to bowl in the Senior Division instead of the Women’s Division, had a strong night with a pinfall of 1,546 to place her seventh; the top 12 seniors advance to the finals.
Nannemann finished with her high game of the night, a 233.
Qualifying will be continue through Friday at 6:30 p.m. each night.
The top six women, 12 seniors and 16 men advance to the match play finals after qualifying. The Men’s and Senior divisions feature a stepladder final for the top four bowlers after match play.
The Women’s match play finals will be held Thursday, May 16; the Senior Men’s finals (age 50 and older) are Tuesday, May 14 and Friday, May 17; and the Men’s finals will be Wednesday, May 15 and Saturday, May 18.
