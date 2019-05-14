Vern Fink had a pretty good night on the first night of the Senior Division finals in the Racine County Bowling Classic.
However, he still has a lot of work to do.
Fink had a total pinfall of 1,350 and won five of his six matches for 150 bonus points, but has just a slim lead on three other bowlers after the first six games of the Senior Division final at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove.
Fink had just three open frames in six games and averaged 225 on the night, going into Friday’s final round with a total of 1,500 points. His only loss came in his final game, 235-212 to tournament director Chip Gehrke.
“I just tried to stay consistent and win matches,” Fink said.
Right behind Fink was Tom Fennig, who had the highest pinfall of the night, 1,381, and added 90 bonus points to total 1,471. Fennig shot 279, the second-best game of the night, in his final game.
Close behind were Chris Webb and Mike Vasey, who are third and fourth, respectively, at 1,456 and 1,452. Webb, who will be inducted into the Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame Monday, went 4-2 and Vasey, a member of the Hall of Fame who lost in the title match last year, went 3-3 with the second-highest pinfall of the night (1,362).
The individual highlight of the night was by Georgette Albert, the first female to make the Senior Division finals in the three-year history of the tournament. In her final game and only match victory of the night, she rolled her fifth lifetime 300 game to beat Delbert Richards 300-202. Albert is 10th in the standings at 1,298.
After six games of match play Friday, the top four bowlers will bowl in a stepladder final to determine the champion.
The tournament continues Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. with the first round of the Men’s Division final. The Women’s Division final is Thursday.
