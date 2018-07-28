When Glenn Schultz, a member of the Racine Community Tennis Association’s board of directors, described his idea of a high school student deserving of a scholarship, he emphasized hard work, commitment and having fun.
Eric Howard, 18, fit the mold for all three of those characteristics and took home the first annual $1,000 scholarship, sponsored by Racine Community Tennis. The group teaches young kids ages 5-14 how to play the sport of tennis and costs $60 per child.
“We offer out scholarships to any of our seniors that are planning on attending college,” Schultz said. “The only requirement is that they volunteer with us for at least two years.”
Howard volunteered with Racine Community Tennis for the past two years and graduated from St. Lawrence Seminary High School in Mount Calvary. The 18-year-old plans on attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall and will be majoring in chemical engineering.
“I’m excited for this new opportunity,” Howard said. “I had a chemistry teacher when I was in high school that really shaped my love for the subject.”
According to Schultz, most of the children gravitated towards Howard and always wanted to play with him. “It was awesome to see the friendships he created with some of these younger kids,” Schultz said. “Eric was always a big help and a friend to (the kids).”
Howard’s mother, Renee, spoke highly of him, following his acceptance of the scholarship.
“Eric has worked really hard to get where he is now and I couldn’t be more proud of him,” she said. “He is one of the most kind and considerate people I know and I’m glad I get to call him my son.”
The 18-year-old said he took away many lessons from the program, but one resonated more than anything: “Even though it’s only for a couple of hours a week, it makes a profound impact on these kids.”
