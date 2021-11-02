Pickleball: Racine's Navratil playing in Major League Pickleball Season One Finals

Navratil, who is ranked second in the Men’s Pro Singles division by Onix Pickleball Pro Rankings, was the No. 13 men’s pick. Joining him on the Discovery Warriors are Lea Jansen, Vivienne David and Tyson McGuffin.

Each team of two men and two women will play each of the other seven teams in the tournament. The two highest-scoring teams in the round-robin tournament will play Monday night in the finals, which be televised by CBS.

There will be more than $150,000 in prize money, making it the largest purse ever offered for a pickleball event.

“Hopefully our team can win,” Navratil said. “It’s not an individual thing. There are four people on our team and I like our team. I think we have a chance to win.”

Kiddingly, Navratil added that, “I want to make sure that Marc Lasry (who owns the Lions Pickleball team) does not win another championship this year!”

Navratil will be in position to do just that considering the season he’s having. His tournament championships this year have occurred in Punta Garden, Fla., Cincinnati, Hamilton, N.J., Chicago and Dallas. He has finished in the top three of six other tournaments.

“I’ve been doing better than ever, actually,” Navratil said.