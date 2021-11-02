Pickleball: Racine's Navratil playing in Major League Pickleball Season One Finals

As co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, Marc Lasry oversaw an organization that won its first NBA championship in 50 years last summer.
As one of the primary investors in Major League Pickleball, the billionaire owner has recognized something else that is on the rise. The sport’s popularity is spiraling, with an estimated 2.8 million people in the United States now participating.
“I think it’s got a huge amount of potential,” Lasry said in an interview with David Rumsey of Sports Business Journal. “That’s what attracted me to it.”
One of the players who has helped put a face on pickleball recently is Racine native Zane Navratil, a three-time state tennis champion at The Prairie School from 2012-14.
In fact, someone who once dismissed the sport before realizing how difficult it is to play, can now call himself a draftee. Navratil, who turns 26 on Tuesday, was one of 32 players drafted to participate in Major League Pickleball Season One Finals, to be held Friday through Monday at Dreamland in Dripping Springs, Texas.
“I was thrilled,” Navratil said. “I’m on a team called the Discovery Warriors. We’ve got a really good team. I was just happy to be able to participate. When I heard my name called, I was absolutely thrilled.
“This is another exciting development for Pickleball and I was honored to have been selected.”
Navratil, who is ranked second in the Men’s Pro Singles division by Onix Pickleball Pro Rankings, was the No. 13 men’s pick. Joining him on the Discovery Warriors are Lea Jansen, Vivienne David and Tyson McGuffin.
Each team of two men and two women will play each of the other seven teams in the tournament. The two highest-scoring teams in the round-robin tournament will play Monday night in the finals, which be televised by CBS.
There will be more than $150,000 in prize money, making it the largest purse ever offered for a pickleball event.
“Hopefully our team can win,” Navratil said. “It’s not an individual thing. There are four people on our team and I like our team. I think we have a chance to win.”
Kiddingly, Navratil added that, “I want to make sure that Marc Lasry (who owns the Lions Pickleball team) does not win another championship this year!”
Navratil will be in position to do just that considering the season he’s having. His tournament championships this year have occurred in Punta Garden, Fla., Cincinnati, Hamilton, N.J., Chicago and Dallas. He has finished in the top three of six other tournaments.
“I’ve been doing better than ever, actually,” Navratil said.
He’s excelling at least as much as a teacher. Through Zane Navratil Pickleball, which is based in Brookfield, he has instructed about 1,000 aspiring pickleball players this year.
“I have only been doing this as my fulltime job since COVID began,” Navratil said of competing and teaching. “It is definitely nice to see that volume that I’m doing. Playing and teaching has increased pretty substantially this year compared to last.
“Last year, there were a lot of tournaments cancelled. This year, we were able to run pretty much a full schedule. I have a whole lot more business this year and I’m sure there’s some aspect of COVID waning a bit.”
While at Prairie, Navatil became the first No. 2 singles player to win three straight state championships and the eighth state player to win at least three straight. He did not lose a set during his three-year championship run at state.
He went on to play tennis at UW-Whitewater, where he was an NCAA Division III Academic All-American.
