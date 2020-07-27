Pickleball: Prairie graduate Navratil relishing opportunity to master sport

Pickleball? No way, dad.
That was Zane Navratil’s reaction in a nutshell during the winter of 2013-14, when his father, Denis, asked Zane to join him at the Cesar Chavez Center to give this sport with a funny name a try.
OK, put yourself in Navratil’s shoes. He had already won two WIAA Division 2 singles championships for The Prairie School boys tennis team. And he was destined to become one of just eight players in state history to date to win at least three as a senior in the spring of 2014.
So, Navaratil understandably had a little swagger as a 17-year-old kid back then. And now his father wanted him to play pickleball against opponents who might be gray-haired retirees and perhaps have a middle-aged spread protruding over their belts?
Please, dad.
“My dad dragged me out there,” Navratil said. “I thought it was going to be dumb because I saw who he was playing with. He was playing at a senior center and I thought having won two state championships, I was just going to wipe up the floor with these guys. I thought pickleball was an old person’s sport. It has that reputation.”
And then Navratil played what he remembers to be five or six matches within two hours. And ...
“I got my butt kicked by some 70-plus-year-old people,” he said. “That showed me there’s a lot of finesse in the game. I just couldn’t overpower people. I had to play smart and learn the strategy and whatnot to be able to succeed at it.
“So getting my butt kicked by somebody at that point three-and-a-half times my age was eye-opening and awakened my competitive spirit.”
It’s going on seven years since that happened and here’s where Navratil is today with pickleball: He’s an emerging player, as indicated by his No. 9 ranking in gentlemen’s singles by Pickleball Global. He has attracted sponsorships and has become so adept at a game that requires touch shots and plenty of mental stamina that he has become a traveling instructor.
In fact, so dedicated has Navratil become to this sport that he took this dramatic step: After earning a Master’s degree in accounting from UW-Whitewater in December 2018 and getting hired by Deloitte & Touche LLP in Milwaukee last September, Navratil stepped away his post this month.
He left on good terms, explaining to his employer that youth is on one’s side for only so long. And he wants to see what kind of future he has in pickleball while he still has a spring in his step.
“The firm understood that I was going to try and do this and that there was a limited time I could do that in my life,” said Navratil, who lives in Brookfield.
It was a sound decision. Navratil has mastered a sport that has similarities to tennis, ping-pong and badminton to such an extent that he could be setting himself up for a comfortable career. No, we’re not talking about anything that even approaches Roger Federer money here. But between competition, sponsorships and instructing, Navaratil could eventually earn more than $100,000 annually.
Byron Fresno, Onyx team leader for sponsored players, sees a rising star in Navratil.
“There are players who will go out there and just use their athletic ability to play a sport and wonder why they can never win because they’re so athletic,” Fresno said. “The problem is they never put much thought into how they out to play and how to analyze their opponent and what to do to beat them.
“Zane exemplifies a person who thinks while he’s playing. I analyze players to look to recruit for sponsorships. The first time I saw Zane, I thought that he had potential but, ‘He’s not there yet.’
“But just over a year ago, I actually refereed his match at the U.S. Open, so I got a real close up to his play. From that moment, I thought, ‘I have got to recruit that guy to be on my team because he’s going to be phenomenal.’ “
Among Navratil’s highlights so far include winning the Midwest Regional Tournament in singles and mixed doubles in the summers of 2018 and ‘19, and the bronze medal in mixed doubles and a sixth-place finish in men’s singles at the 2019 U.S. Open April 2019 in Naples, Fla. (this year’s tournament was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic).
“Zane is a very smart player,” Fresno said. “Not only that, he’s got that athletic ability to go with it.”
It was those smarts, along with considerable frustration at first, that helped Navratil progress to where he is today at the age of 24.
“I liked it out of frustration, I guess,” he said. “I needed to figure out why I couldn’t beat some of these older people even though I had all the racquet talent and all the athleticism,” Navratil said. “I was still getting beat and it was just my competitive nature that I wanted to get better so I could beat those guys.
“I really felt like, if I can dominate them with racquet skills and athletic skills, yet I’m still losing, that just frustrated the c—- out of me.”
Navratil has figured things out to such an extent that he has become a respected instructor who has about 10 to 15 clients. He traveled to Iowa last weekend, where he was booked for instruction, and has developed a reputation as a gifted teacher with strong people skills.
Just ask 63-year-old Margaret Fliss of Wind Point, who took up pickleball within the last 18 months and started working with Zavratil this summer.
“He has the trifecta going,” Fliss said. “He has great credibility in tennis and now he’s playing pro pickleball. So when you have those two things going, that brings a lot of credibility. And then the third angle of the ‘tri’ is really his personality. He is serious in a very fun way and I have to have fun.
“I enjoy that about him and he knows that. He’s already established as far as a teacher. so he’s got everything down. He looks at angles. He knows we’re all different learners and he’ll say, ‘I’ll try to come at it from a different angle’ and use different words. It’s not his way or the highway.”
What could Fliss see herself eventually accomplishing under Navratil’s watch?
“I understand the game well enough to make some great strides,” she said. “He changed something very fundamental to my game and I can see me turning the game quickly on this component.
“Once I get consistent with it, it’s going to be badass!”
Navratil has similar thoughts for himself as he tries to climb the professional pickleball ladder. The money is out there to be earned and he’s going to go for it while youth is still on his side.
“Previously, you couldn’t make a living just playing tournaments,” he said. “There wasn’t enough prize money to do that. This current year, if it wasn’t for COVID, there were a whole slew of tournaments ... there’s now two competing pickleball tours.
“One of the tours is offering about $500,000 in prize money over a couple if different tournaments. The other one is offering about $300,000. There is huge growth in the amount of prize money that’s being offered at these tournaments that’s making it possible for a few people — I would say maybe 10 — to make a living only playing tournaments.”
There’s always time to crunch numbers as an accountant later on.
