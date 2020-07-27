Pickleball: Prairie graduate Navratil relishing opportunity to master sport

“I enjoy that about him and he knows that. He’s already established as far as a teacher. so he’s got everything down. He looks at angles. He knows we’re all different learners and he’ll say, ‘I’ll try to come at it from a different angle’ and use different words. It’s not his way or the highway.”

What could Fliss see herself eventually accomplishing under Navratil’s watch?

“I understand the game well enough to make some great strides,” she said. “He changed something very fundamental to my game and I can see me turning the game quickly on this component.

“Once I get consistent with it, it’s going to be badass!”

Navratil has similar thoughts for himself as he tries to climb the professional pickleball ladder. The money is out there to be earned and he’s going to go for it while youth is still on his side.

“Previously, you couldn’t make a living just playing tournaments,” he said. “There wasn’t enough prize money to do that. This current year, if it wasn’t for COVID, there were a whole slew of tournaments ... there’s now two competing pickleball tours.