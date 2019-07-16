{{featured_button_text}}
Pickleball champion

Laura Fenton Kovanda is a 3-time U.S. Open Gold Medalist and 2-time Pro Finalist in the sport of Pickleball. She has also won numerous Gold, Silver and Bronze medals at both the USAPA National Championships and the Tournament of Champions, as well as winning over 65 5.0-level tournaments.

She is also a National Champion in four other sports (basketball, softball, tennis & racquetball) and was a member of the U.S. National Racquetball Team for 15 years. She holds 5 World titles, 33 National titles, a two time World Pro-Mixed Champion, 2 Pan American Games Gold Medals, and was also ranked in the Top 4 on the Women’s Professional Racquetball Tour for 11 years.

 Submitted photo

As a newly-retired teacher in 2010, Racine's Victor Moreno was both bored and breaking down physically.

He had already undergone three of the 11 surgeries he has had to date, but this former athlete and coach still wanted to remain active.

"I wasn't sure what I was going to do," the 64-year-old Moreno said. "I was getting replacement parts and when I went to physical therapy, they were pretty much telling me to stay active.

"The recreation department here had open gym in the morning for seniors to play pickleball. I attended it and got hooked on it right away."

Pickleball, which was invented in 1965 and combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, proved to be the ideal sport for someone who wanted to remain active, yet was limited physically.

Moreno has now undergone 11 surgeries, including six on his hips, two on his shoulders and two on his right knee (including replacement surgery), yet he remains active in the sport.

And he believes in the sport so much that he has organized an exhibition match Wednesday night and a clinic Thursday, both of which will involve three-time U.S. Open Gold Medalist Laura Fenton Kovanda of Surprise, Ariz.

"It's becoming like a family type of sport," Moreno said. "People are there to have fun and, at our age level, it gives us something to get up and go to in the morning. It's nice.

"Everybody comes in at different levels, but beginners tend to progress quickly with this sport. And everybody can find an equal opponent to play."

Pickleball is played on court 44 feet long and 20 feet wide that has some similarities to tennis, badminton and table tennis. Players use paddles to hit a  ball similar to a Wiffle ball over a net. Games are played to 11 points and must be won by two.

Physical coordination is essential to succeed, but what makes pickleball so unique and popular is that minimal physical effort is required.

"When I was playing softball at Island Park, I could hit, I could catch, I could throw, but I couldn't run," Moreno said. "But with pickleball, you can basically just stand there, take a step to the right or take a step to the left and that's it.

"If you have ball control and hand-eye coordination, this is a sport that a person can excel in. Anybody can develop the simple hitting the ball at a speed where it's playable for them."

The 57-year-old Fenton Kovada, a college professor in exercise science and neuroscience, has served an ambassador for the sport, which has been introduced in physical education classes at middle schools and high schools, but has also popular in retirement communities.

Fenton Kovanda has won numerous gold, silver and bronze medals at both the USA Pickleball Association national championships and the Tournament of Champions.

"Any and every human being on this plant can play this game and have fun at it," she said. "You can have grandparents playing with their grand kids. You can be a recreational player or a highly competitive player, whatever is your liking."

In the exhibition match, Fenton Kovanda will team with Larry Apker, a former Kenosha County Sheriff. They will play against Peggy Burch-Schuebel and Denis Navratil.

On Thursday, Fenton Kovanda will be on hand to teach the finer points of the game at a clinic.

"The biggest thing is that I love to improve people's games," she said. "Even though they're in a group, I can see what each player needs to work on."

Fenton Kovanda will then travel to the Naperville, Ill., Nike Sports Complex for the inaugural Chicago Pickleball Open 2019 this week.

