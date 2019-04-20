It didn’t seem possible, but Christian Yelich is actually out-doing himself.
The reigning National League MVP has been producing outrageous numbers through 22 games. He leads the league with 13 homers and 31 RBIs to go along with a .361 batting average, .442 on-base average and .813 slugging percentage.
How can he not be considered the greatest acquisition in the Brewers’ half century in Milwaukee?
Yelich is under contract through the 2021 season at a bargain-basement contract worth just under $50 million for seven years he signed while with the Marlins. Plus, the Brewers have a team option for his services for 2022, at which time he will only be 30 years old.
Considering Bryce Harper and Mike Trout recently signed contracts worth a combined total of $760 million, it’ll be interesting if Brewers owner Mark Attanasio tries to extend Yelich’s contract within the next four years.
The bloated $105 million contract for a fading Ryan Braun comes off the books after the 2020 season, so that certainly helps the Brewers’ cause when they try to retain Yelich.
At the very least, the Brewers are guaranteed the services of the second-best hitter in baseball — behind Trout — during his prime years. And he will be playing half of his games the next four seasons in one of the best hitters havens in baseball.
How much of a fit are Yelich and Miller Park? Consider that Yelich is hitting .419 with 13 homers and 29 RBIs at home this season. On the road, he is hitting .270 with no homers and two RBIs.
One has to wonder just how much longer it will be before teams decide to just walk Yelich rather than pitch to him. The Dodgers intentionally walked Yelich after he hit his second home run Saturday night.
The mailbag
During the past week, I wrote columns about the passing of Packers great Forrest Gregg and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar celebrating his 72nd birthday. I received interesting responses on each column that I wanted to pass along.
The first is about Abdul-Jabbar, whom I lauded for recently auctioning his NBA memorabilia to help underprivileged children. Someone who knew Abdul-Jabbar wrote to underscore what I wrote: That the man who broke the hearts of Bucks’ fans when he bolted Milwaukee in 1975 is really quite a guy.
The man is former Bucks equipment manager Pat McBride, who also referenced Arnie Garner, the first trainer for the Bucks who was also a longtime assistant coach with the Racine Raiders.
“I was the Milwaukee Bucks’ equipment manager and assistant trainer (starting as a ball boy) from 1969-1976 and knew Kareem well,” McBride wrote. “I remain in touch with him today. Arnie Garner was my mentor.
“I started when the Bucks won the coin flip to get Lew Alcindor (in 1969). I immediately called the Bucks’ office and asked how I could get a job as a ball boy and they told me they were interviewing the next day. I took the bus downtown, interviewing with Arnie Garner and Johnny Erickson, and got the job. I was now working on the bench with the Bucks and was inside the locker room for the next seven years.
“Inside the locker room, Kareem was a great guy. No one understood what it was like to be 7-3 and get no privacy outside the locker room, especially when you are an introvert, a very shy person. He was a terrific teammate and very nice to us. He is brilliant, and has been so kind to me over 40-plus years.
“I still have a warmup jacket from the 1970 year that has Alcindor on the back. I treasure it. Sitting on the bench for their only NBA championship was a dream and a privilege. We traded him for six great players (actually four), great guys, and he won five more championships ... we are still trying.”
As for Gregg, Cliff Christl, the Packers’ official historian, wrote to clarify some history about the Hall-of-Fame offensive lineman that pertains to coach Vince Lombardi.
“Lombardi did not say, certainly not publicly, that he was ‘the finest player’ he coached,” Christl wrote to me. “I know the Pro Football Hall of Fame has it in his bio and credits it to ‘Run to Daylight,’ (Lombardi’s diary of a week in the 1962 season), but I believe I can say with certainty, if you read the book, you won’t find it there.
“I know over the years Chuck Lane, Lee (Remmel), Art (Daley) and Bud Lea all questioned where that came from. Lane doesn’t believe Lombardi ever said it, either. It’s a long story and not everything has been documented, but this was: Lombardi called Hornung ‘the greatest player I ever coached’ in a public forum before the 1967 season and was always more effusive in his praise of him than Gregg. I point that out because I believe Hornung has been cheated by history because his stats don’t translate to today’s game, but Lombardi also called him the best all-around back to ever play football.”
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.