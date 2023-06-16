Way back in 1999, when Ted Miller's best days as a competitive runner were rapidly slipping away, he still lived for the Lighthouse Run.

It had been nearly a decade since the 1980 Horlick High School graduate had won his second and final 10-mile men's race in the event. Yet, he remained such a vital part of the Lighthouse Run's DNA, annually showing up, still running competitive races as he neared 40 and then popping open a cold one with the countless friends this good-natured guy had made over the years.

"I always assume Ted's always going to be there," longtime Lighthouse Run participant Jeff DeMatthew said in 1999.

But now Ted's gone. It's been nearly a year, but it's still a harsh reality that so many who knew him are still having trouble grasping.

It was while vacationing with his family last Aug. 20 when Miller died suddenly at the age of 60. He was so full of life. What's more, the oldest of his two children, Hudson, was a week away from getting married when his father died.

Those who loved him — and that list is long — were stunned. As the longtime head of the ecommerce site at the Weyco Group, a footwear company based in Glendale, Miller was one of the most popular employees. His office was the first door on the right when you walked into the main building.

It was always open. And so many people walked through that office door over the years. To chat. To discuss a personal problem. To just hear the voice of someone who genuinely cared. And Miller, who never had a bad word to say about anyone, genuinely cared.

That was just his nature.

"Teddy is one person I have never heard anybody say something bad about," said Pete Henkes, the Lighthouse Run director from 1999-2014. "Nobody ever said anything other than, 'Ted is such a great guy!' And there's very few people you can say that about."

A large group of Weyco employees returned that love Saturday morning during the 45th annual Lighthouse Run. For the first time in years, Miller was no longer on the grounds, but this group of employees, who billed themselves as "Teddy's Team," carried on as if he was still there in spirit.

One could almost hear Ted popping open another cold one that he so enjoyed after running with his friends. He won the men's 10-mile competitive race in 1987 and '90, but every other appearance he made at the Lighthouse Run was also a cause for celebration.

There was just nothing like being around his friends.

Even the weather cooperated for the appearance of Teddy's Team Saturday, with a warm sun breaking out after a week of chilly temperatures.

After all, Ted Miller exuded warmth.

"We were looking for something to really remember him for with something that was special to him," said Weyco president John Florsheim, singling out Miller's 40-some appearances in the Lighthouse Run. "So we all got together and decided we'd do this.

"He was somebody who was always caring of people, always positive, always thinking of others and he exuded leadership in a very calm way that I think a lot of people over the years learned from. In our company, he mentored countless people throughout the years."

And then it was tragically over.

Brodie Tierney, a footwear designer for the company, was walking to his car in the company's parking lot last August when Miller nodded from his car as he drove past.

Little could Tierney have known at the time that he would never see Miller again. Looking back on it now, it just doesn't seem possible that a healthy man who was in the prime of his life could be taken so abruptly.

"He just gave me a 'see-you-later' type of nod," Tierney said.

Ten months later, what goes through Tierney's mind when he thinks of Miller?

"He really had nothing bad to say about anything," Tierney said. "He was easy to work with, his demeanor was very approachable and he enjoyed interacting with others. His door was always open and he was just a really good team player."

Nate Hauenstein, who works in sales for Weyco, was one of the many who routinely walked through Miller's office door. Sure, there was business to discuss, But there was so much else. Miller was open to discussing anything.

"We would talk about family and friends any time of the day," he said. "He was just a genuine guy, an awesome guy. He was the most laid-back calm guy you could probably ever meet."

Not to mention a second father.

"I have two kids and he had his two kids," Hauenstein said. "He would give me so much advice about how, when he was younger, he would deal with that situation with his family.

"I would come into his office and said, 'Hey, Ted, this is what's going on with my son. Give me your advice.' I still use a lot of things he told me with my kids a long time ago."

Someone else has since moved into Miller's old office, which remains the first door on the right in Weyco's building. It serves as a daily reminder that Ted is gone and he's not coming back.

"To this day, I struggle to go through that door because I always think that Ted is going to be in that office," Hauenstein said. "And he's not. That's tough."

Ryan Thomas, another Weyco employee, held Miller in such a high regard that he confided in him one day some of the happiest news of his life.

"He was one of the first persons I told when I was going to propose to my wife," Thomas said before breaking into a funny story.

"I remember I got busted for buying new shoes because my wife smelled them," Thomas continued. "I tried to play it like I didn't buy new shoes, like 'What are you talking about?' But she went into my closet because they give off a new shoe smell.

"And when I told Ted that, I never saw him laugh as hard as he did! It was very hard to go into work that Monday after finding that out (that Miller had died). Just his personality and who he was made it enjoyable coming to work."

Ryan Wittmann, a marketing manager at Weyco, grew so emotional while discussing Miller for this column that he removed his glasses at one point to dab his moist eyes, But then he thought of something that comforted him while so many are still trying to carry on without Ted.

And that's the name of the race Weyco employees attended Saturday morning in memory of their co-worker.

"A lighthouse gives light to ships on foggy days," Wittmann said. "And Ted really was the lighthouse for many of us to guide us to a better path than maybe we would have arrived at by ourselves."