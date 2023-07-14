Someone named Charles Franklin once wrote something that I believe is so applicable to Keith Ruelle, the longtime St. Catherine’s teacher and coach who died Wednesday morning at the age of 79.

It goes like this:

No one gets out of this life alive.

So leave a footprint of your choice.

You are writing your epitaph.

You are writing it now!

Life is a process, not a goal.

Live it now, or you will miss it!

We have time to spend and no time to waste.”

Of course no one gets out of life alive, and it sure appeared as if Ruelle’s life was coming to an end more than 17 years ago.

It was during the winter of 2006 when Ruelle, who had been at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa since the previous fall with bile duct cancer, was seemingly fighting a losing battle.

During the Christmas season in 2005, Gene Biesack, his assistant softball coach at St. Catherine’s, and wife, Mary, visited the man who had been so full of life just months earlier.

What they saw was someone who seemingly didn’t have a chance.

“It was bad,” Biesack remembered during a May 2018 interview. “You heard the term, ‘Death warmed over?’ That was Keith. There was no way he was going to make it. He was so bad that when Mary and I left the hospital, we just cried like crazy. We said prayers to not have him suffer. He was breathing, but he was just about dead.”

Somehow, Ruelle made it out of that hospital in the spring of 2006. And somehow, he returned 12 years later at the age of 73 to oversee a revival of his once-proud St. Catherine’s softball program, which was going through coaches seemingly on an annual basis.

It certainly wasn’t that way during Ruelle’s run.

On May 23, 1993, Ruelle led his 19-1-1 team to an 8-6 victory over four-time defending state champion Milwaukee Pius XI in the Division 1 game of the old private schools state tournament at Saratoga Complex in Waukesha.

Players on that 1993 team performed to Ruelle’s exacting standards. Their names live on more than 30 years later: Missy Sadlon, Erika Hunzinger, Dena Zajdal, Katy Bosch, Jenny Golden and so many others.

The Angels returned to Waukesha one year later for a chance at a repeat. This time, St. Catherine’s took Pius to 11 innings in the championship game before losing 1-0 on an unearned run.

“I wish the hard work would have paid off on offense,” St. Catherine’s infielder Holly Barrett said after that game. “We all worked so hard for this. They’re a lot better this year. But we’ve shown ourselves we’re a lot better, too”

That was the mark of Ruelle’s teams. They were going to fight to the very end.

But the time came long after Ruelle stepped down as coach in 2012 when this team had no fight left. A once proud state power was sinking fast with a revolving door of head coaches and diminishing results.

From 2014 through ‘17, the Angels lost 62 out of 70 games and the narrative had shifted from state championships to survival. As was once the case with Ruelle himself, the prognosis was not good.

“That program was dead in the water,” said Zach Prideaux, Ruelle’s former assistant who took over the program in 2021. “There was nothing going on. At the time, there was no interest in the program. It was on life support. It was on the way out.”

And then Ruelle miraculously returned at the age of 73 in the spring of 2017. What could he possibly have left to offer at his age with a losing culture so interwoven in this program?

Plenty, it turned out.

The losing continued during the 2018 season, as the Angels went 1-23.

But then things started to change. Ruelle refused to accept failure and, gradually, his players caught on. And in 2019, Ruelle and his players managed a 12-10 season.

Ruelle had brought back this dying program 13 years after he was expected to die. One could say that his efforts that season were even more impressive than when he led the program to the state championship in 1993.

But that was just a part of who Ruelle was.

The Kenosha native, who graduated from St. Catherine’s in 1962, was a widely-respected music teacher at Catherine’s for years. His students were in the northeast platform of the St. Catherine’s gymnasium for years, serving as a pep band for the great basketball teams coached by John McGuire and Bob Letsch.

Ruelle was also a devoted family man, marrying his wife, Judy, in 1967 and raising two daughters, Jeanne and Julie.

Throughout his 79 years and one month of life, Ruelle was writing an epitaph that is worth celebrating now that he is gone.

Sometimes he came off a little cranky, but he also had a delicious sense of humor and admired commitment. If you worked hard for Ruelle, you had his respect for life.

“He was really a remarkable guy,” Prideaux said. “He lived in the truth. He was always on the straight and narrow, but he had this legendary sense of humor. You wouldn’t expect a guy like him to be funny, but he was one of the funniest guys I ever met. He could make you laugh where you would have gut pains.

“He was an incredible teacher, he was an incredible coach. You hear about people running programs the right way, and I got to watch Keith do it for several years. He held people accountable.”

That brings Prideaux to his favorite story about Ruelle.

There was once a sensitive disciplinary situation with a St. Catherine’s player. Ruelle, after consulting with the St. Catherine’s athletic director, had confided to Prideaux about the situation.

Prideaux, trying to help, decided to take matters into his own hands.

“I was younger and thought I knew something, so I thought to myself, ‘I know what to do,’ and went to talk to the student,” Prideaux said.

To make a long story short, the situation only worsened after Prideaux intervened. And now he was scared of catching Ruelle’s wrath.

“It got back to Keith, which made him look bad because he trusted me with that information,” Prideaux said. “I violated his trust, thinking I knew better. I felt awful, and I dreaded an away game because I knew I would have to face him when I got on the bus.

“I deserved to get chewed out. If he wanted to fire me, I would have understood. I got on the bus and he was sitting there going over his scorebook. He looked up at me and we made eye contact and I didn’t say anything.

“The bus started to go and I was just sitting there waiting for it. I was waiting for him to say something. I was sweating because I was so anxious. He finally looked over at me and he says, ‘Who do you think we should have batting leadoff?’ I about melted into my seat!”

Prideaux hesitated before continuing with a cracking voice.

“He knew that I knew that I had screwed up and he showed me grace,” he said.

That was Keith Ruelle for you.

“I don’t know people like Keith Ruelle,” Prideaux said. “I don’t think they exist.”