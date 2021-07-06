Peter Jackel: Racine's Hennig sails to glory

“A friend I used to sail with on the East coast used to race this boat out there for three years,” Hennig said. “He raced with me on Denali and he pulled me aside and said, ‘You know, Rick, this is a great boat, but it’s not going to get you to where you want to go.’

“He called me one day and told me about this boat. He said, ‘That boat will get you to where you want to go.’ So we went out there and haggled on the price. It needed work. It wasn’t perfect, so we had to make it perfect.”

And then Hennig poured his heart and soul into transferring it into his own image.

By the summer of 2019, “Thunderstruck” started its new life on Lake Michigan, but it was short-lived. Because of the global pandemic, Hennig raced the boat just once, but the results were encouraging it finished third in the annual HOOK race.

“We could see that good things could be happening for us,” Hennig said.

And then came the foggy evening of June 25. Weather conditions had delayed the start of the race at the South Shore Yacht Club from 4:20 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.