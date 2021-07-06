Peter Jackel: Racine's Hennig sails to glory

There he was, almost 81 years ago to the day, pictured prominently on the front page of the July 11, 1940 Journal Times.
Just 4½ years-old at the time, Tony Herrmann was attired in a plaid jacket and a baseball cap as he sat in front of his father, Tony Sr., on the family’s yacht, “Gloriant” (derived from the combined names of Gloria and Anthony, the elder Tony’s children).
Later that summer, the Gloriant sailed to victory in the Queen’s Cup, which is the world’s oldest yachting trophy. The Gloriant was sold within a few years to Racine’s Vitas Thomas, who renamed the vessel “Spindle” and sailed to his own run of success with it.
That little boy in the plaid jacket and baseball cap is now a 85-year-old man who sounds as if he’s 30 years younger. With enthusiasm in his voice, Hermann called the Journal Times’ sports department recently and reported that another Racine man had claimed the Queen’s Cup trophy after all these years.
Remarkably, Herrmann was sort of passing the baton more than eight decades later to 62-year-old Rick Hennig. On the evening of June 25-26, Hennig and 14 others sailed his 60-foot yacht, “Thunderstruck” to victory in the Queen’s Cup, which covers 69 nautical miles from the South Shore Yacht Club in Milwaukee to Muskegon, Mich.
To say the least, Herrmann was impressed because he knows how difficult this is to accomplish.
“Sail boat racing can be a simple game and a tough game,” Herrmann said. “Queen’s Cup is probably the tough game and he won the tough game.
“It is one of the toughest races in the world to win. Many times, it’s a simple, straight-across Lake Michigan race. Sometimes, the weather systems are unchanged. This one had challenges of storms, rain, no wind, a lot of wind and it threw everything at them in the 12 hours or so that it took to race across the lake.”
But Hennig, a 1976 Horlick High School graduate, wasn’t going to allow any of those elements to get in his way. Like Herrmann, he has spent the better part of his life yachting and he wasn’t going to settle for being just another yachtsman with unfilled dreams.
That’s why he moved on from his previous yacht, “Denali,” two years ago and literally moved his Thunderstruck piece by piece 1,000 miles from Newport, R.I.
Hennig, who operates Rite Engineering in Franksville — his grandfather, Sawyer has started the family business in 1940 as the Herrmanns were sailing to their glory — purchased the yacht for about $300,000.
A semitruck transported the boat to Racine. Hennig used a one-ton Chevy truck with a 24-foot trailer to bring back 45 bags of sails. Friend Bob Graves used a 24,000-pound trailer to haul a keel that weighed 17,500 pounds.
“A friend I used to sail with on the East coast used to race this boat out there for three years,” Hennig said. “He raced with me on Denali and he pulled me aside and said, ‘You know, Rick, this is a great boat, but it’s not going to get you to where you want to go.’
“He called me one day and told me about this boat. He said, ‘That boat will get you to where you want to go.’ So we went out there and haggled on the price. It needed work. It wasn’t perfect, so we had to make it perfect.”
And then Hennig poured his heart and soul into transferring it into his own image.
By the summer of 2019, “Thunderstruck” started its new life on Lake Michigan, but it was short-lived. Because of the global pandemic, Hennig raced the boat just once, but the results were encouraging it finished third in the annual HOOK race.
“We could see that good things could be happening for us,” Hennig said.
And then came the foggy evening of June 25. Weather conditions had delayed the start of the race at the South Shore Yacht Club from 4:20 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.
Through that frustration, Hennig had something else on his mind. One of the competitors in Hennig’s division was “The Fox,” a boat Hennig said is valued at $5 million with a paid crew.
And Hennig’s crew?
“We all just do it for the love of the sport,” he said. “We’re like hillbillies of yachting. We’re not the polished kind from Newport or Annapolis. We’re the little guys from Racine.”
Yes, as they sailed out of that Milwaukee fog that night, this crew could stand with anyone.
“The trouble is, when you’re the faster boat and they start you last, you have to sail through all 135 of those boats and you don’t want to run into any of them when you can’t see them,” Hennig said. “We had one guy on the radar just watching boats and he would say, ‘Hey, you’ve got a boat up here. You’re going to have to fall off five degrees.’
“We did it safely through electronics.”
As they proceeded, they had to be wary of freighters passing in the night through the shipping lanes. There was rain and shifting winds.
But just after 6 the following morning, Hennig sailed Thunderstruck into Muskegon, with The Fox trailing a few seconds behind.
And after results were viewed, Henning learned that Sunday that he had won the race.
“We had known we had done really good and we figured there was a chance we could be in there,” Hennig said. “But we didn’t know until about 3 in the afternoon the next day (Sunday, June 27).
“That’s one of the oldest trophies in yachting. The history of that cup is unbelievable.”
But Hennig is looking for more. He plans to sail Thunderstruck in the 112th Race to Mackinac, which is resuming July 16 after a one-year absence.
One member of his crew will be none other than Herrmann.
“I’m more confident now than I’ve ever been because of the performance we’ve just witnessed,” Hennig said. “It’s a good shot in the arm to say, ‘Hey, you can do this. Don’t be afraid of any of these boats. Just go out and do what you’ve got to do.’ “