The kid with a 97-mph heater and nasty breaking stuff pulled into a parking lot at Waterford High School Monday morning in his silver Jeep Wrangler to be interviewed for this column. One couldn't help but wonder what imposing figure would emerge from that Wrangler given his spectacular credentials.

Would Dylan Questad be a strapping young man with a muscular upper body and powerful legs? Would he sport an imposing unshaven look? Would he project a swagger one might expect from a power pitcher?

No, no and no.

On the contrary, this 18-year-old kid who sat down for an interview immediately distinguished himself by how soft-spoken and polite he is, responding to all questions with "Yes sir" and "No sir." In fact, so accommodating was Questad that he was soon asked the source of his pleasant disposition.

"I've kind of always grown up like that," he said. "My dad always preached to me to treat people the way you want to be treated."

There's also nothing particularly striking about his 6-foot, 205-pound physique. One can't help but presume someone who can produce such a blazing fast ball with his right arm is supposed to look so much more imposing. What's more, he hardly needs a razor blade yet.

"I think I have a lot of growing to do yet," said Questad, who turns 19 in November. "I only shave like once a month."

But then there's the Questad who walks onto a pitching mound with such a commanding presence. It is there where Questad has established himself as potentially one of the brightest young pitching prospects ever to come out of Racine County.

The recent Waterford graduate has already signed with the University of Arkansas, which qualified for the NCAA Tournament this season. But Questad is about to have a difficult choice to make considering he is likely to be drafted among the first four rounds of the Major League Baseball draft, which runs Sunday through Tuesday.

Joe Doyle, a senior analyst for Future Stars Series, recently wrote this about Questad: "Fastball sits 93-96 in shorter outings, low-90s over prolonged starts. Heater features serious ride and run on a separate two-seamer. Curveball flashes hammer potential with great bite in the upper-70s, though command wavers. Flashed low-80’s slider and mid-80’s changeup as well. Shorter, bulldog-esque frame with some effort suggests a bullpen role may be in his ultimate pro profile."

It was added in Questad's FSS profile that he, "wowed the scouting and development staffs back at the 2021 Regional Combine in Nashville, where he showed a potential plus-plus fastball even back then."

Questad certainly lived up to his reputation as a senior at Waterford, which went 21-5 and tied Union Grove for the Southern Lakes Conference championship with a 12-2 record.

In nine games, Questad went 5-1 with an 0.48 earned run average and an 0.71 WHIP. Opponents hit .095 against him and he did not allow an earned run as a senior until Union Grove defeated Waterford 4-0 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal June 6 in Oregon.

Questad, who struck out 89 in 43⅔ innings and allowed just 17 walks and 14 hits, went on to be named Wisconsin's Gatorade Player of the Year.

"I have never met a competitor like Dylan," second-year Waterford coach Matt Read said. "Every single time he took the mound, he showed up with the expectation that he was going to win. In every sense of the word, he absolutely dominated this season.

"When you're striking out more than two hitters per inning and doing it for 43 innings and finishing the regular season with a 0.00 ERA, he was everything we could have asked for and everything he could have asked himself for. He was just awesome."

Just who is Dylan Questad?

He's the only son and second of two children of Shawn, who installs furnaces and air conditioners, and Jennifer, an accountant. His only sibling, Cassie, a 2020 Waterford graduate, ran cross country and track in high school.

Shawn Questad, a 1988 Muskego graduate who participated in football, baseball and track in high school, could always be counted on to play catch with Dylan, who gradually developed his talent on their one acre of land.

"And once I got older, he'd take me to the batting cage," Questad said.

But pitching has long been Questad's forte, to the extent that he says, "I think I can throw a strike whenever I want, especially to a left-handed hitter." And he can do it with a pitching repertoire that includes a fastball (55% of the time, he says), curveball (20%), slider (10%), changeup (10%) and sinker (5%).

When asked about his greatest influences, Questad offers two surprising names.

The first is Barry Sanders, the Detroit Lions' Hall of Fame running back who retired in 1999 — five years before Questad was born.

"I like how good he was, but also how humble he was," Questad said.

He also mentioned Trevor Bauer, the 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner with the Cincinnati Reds who was suspended in 2022 by Major League Baseball for sexual abuse. Bauer now pitches for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball League.

"I love him on the field, but off the field, he could have made a lot better choices," Questad said. "He has a YouTube channel and I like how he talks about pitching."

Questad also likes watching Milwaukee Brewers games, but not from the perspective of being a fan.

"I only watch the intricacies of the pitchers," he said. "They're doing something right if they're in the big leagues, so I try to mimic them."

And now comes Questad's big moment. He is expected to be drafted in the third or fourth round, which will held Monday. That could set up Questad financially for many years to come.

With a free college education while playing for an elite program also being an option, Questad honestly can't answer what he's going to do yet. What he does know is that the teams that have shown the most interest in him so far are the Cubs, Mets, Mariners, Rays, Yankees and White Sox.

All he can do for the time being is wait and see what happens. Through this process, he has an advisor, Chicago-based Adam Rosenthal, who will become his agent if Questad decides to sign with a team.

"Whichever one presents me with a greater opportunity and whichever one I think will help me more down the line is the one that I will choose," Questad said.