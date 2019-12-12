Peter Jackel: Lutheran's Strande off to a stellar start

As Lindsay Whalen, coach of the Minnesota women’s basketball team, tracks the progress of her latest recruits this season, she’s obviously been thrilled by what she’s been seeing from Caroline Strande.

The Racine Lutheran senior guard is off to a spectacular start for the Crusaders. Going into Thursday’s game against Shoreland Lutheran, the 5-foot-11 Strande was averaging 37.3 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3 blocks per game. She has also committed just four fouls so far.

“Her plus-minus stat is plus 112, meaning we have outscored our opponents by 112 points when she is on the court,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “She has done this playing only 82 minutes for an average of just over 27 minutes a game.”

Strande already owns just about every program record at Lutheran. And she obviously has plenty of time to do so much more.

“I have been impressed by her assist/turnover ratio (8.0 to 3.0) as this has also improved every year,” Shaffer said. “Also, her athleticism is off the charts. She has an extremely quick first step, which allows her to beat you off the dribble and her jumping ability allows her to play taller than her 5-11 height.