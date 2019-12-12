Peter Jackel: Lutheran's Strande off to a stellar start

As Lindsay Whalen, coach of the Minnesota women’s basketball team, tracks the progress of her latest recruits this season, she’s obviously been thrilled by what she’s been seeing from Caroline Strande.
The Racine Lutheran senior guard is off to a spectacular start for the Crusaders. Going into Thursday’s game against Shoreland Lutheran, the 5-foot-11 Strande was averaging 37.3 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3 blocks per game. She has also committed just four fouls so far.
“Her plus-minus stat is plus 112, meaning we have outscored our opponents by 112 points when she is on the court,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “She has done this playing only 82 minutes for an average of just over 27 minutes a game.”
Strande already owns just about every program record at Lutheran. And she obviously has plenty of time to do so much more.
“I have been impressed by her assist/turnover ratio (8.0 to 3.0) as this has also improved every year,” Shaffer said. “Also, her athleticism is off the charts. She has an extremely quick first step, which allows her to beat you off the dribble and her jumping ability allows her to play taller than her 5-11 height.
“Plus, her outside shot has improved so if you sag off of her, she will beat you with her jump shot. But maybe my favorite part of her play is watching how well she sees the court. She reads the play so well that, at times, she makes passes where I just sit on the bench and say, ‘Wow!’ “
Angels are stocked
The St. Catherine’s boys basketball team won its most recent state championship in 2010 and hasn’t been in the tournament since 2011. That could change this season because the Angels are deep in talent.
Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff has said that he considers the Angels’ backcourt of Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee to be the best in any division in the state. But there’s so much more to this team. And it starts with attitude.
“We’re not the biggest, we have a group of guys who work well together,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “They are unselfish and have a joy for the game.”
When asked for some other story lines beyond his outstanding backcourt, Bennett offered three: 6-4 senior forward Elijah Lambert, 6-2 junior forward Jameer Barker and 6-4 senior forward Elijah Sabala.
Here are Bennett’s thoughts on each:
You have free articles remaining.
Lambert: “He is one of the best defenders around. His ability to hold big-time scorers in check is a key to any success we have. He is asked to guard shooters, slashers, big men, forwards, ballhandlers, etc. Everyone likes to discuss versatile players, but Lambert is versatile on the defensive end.”
Barker: “He is a developing player. He’s skilled and talented and he’s learning how to use it with toughness. He’s getting it figured out. He could be a big X-factor guy for us if we are any good.”
Sabala: “He needs to be an improved player for us. He’s finally healthy and worked hard in the offseason. He needs to play off others and find ways to get stuff done.”
St. Catherine’s faces a stiff test Friday night when it hosts Martin Luther, which ousted St. Catherine’s in a sectional semifinal last season en route to the WIAA Division 3 championship.
Who knows? It just might work out that Bennett wins a state championship one year after his first cousin, Tony Bennett, led Virginia to the NCAA title.
Picking up where he left off
Marquise Milton, the all-time leading boys’ scorer for Horlick, knew he was at a different level before he even played a game for Highland Community College in Highland, Kan., this fall.
“We had to run a six-mile run and finish in less than an hour,” said Milton, who confesses that he didn’t quite make that limit.
But Milton has succeeded in just about everything else. The 2019 All-County Player of the Year became a starter for the Scotties on Nov. 23 against Washburn and is averaging 16.1 points — third on the team, but less than a point off leading scorer Dylan Vincent’s 17.0 average — and 3.1 rebounds.
What’s perhaps most impressive is the the 5-10 guard’s shooting prowess. He’s 99 for 185 from the floor (.535), including 27 for 74 (.365) from 3-point range. Milton is also 42 for 56 from the free-throw line.
With Milton helping lead the way, the Scotties are 11-3 and ranked 19th in NJCAA Division II national rankings.
“Everything has been going pretty good,” said Milton, who said he has a 3.5 grade-point average. “Playing at the next level is a little bit different. It took me a little to get used to and I feel I’m getting better every day at practice.”
Milton is hoping to move on to a larger university after this season or in 2021.
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-4.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-1.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-2.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-3.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-5.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-6.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-7.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-8.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-9.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-10.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-11.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-12.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-13.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-14.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-15.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-16.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-17.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-18.jpg
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com