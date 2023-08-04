Imagine being Brad Smith in the summer of 1977.

He was 27, the married father of an 18-month-old daughter and he had just relocated to Racine from Alliance, Neb., for a dream job that could have rapidly regressed into a nightmare.

Smith had been handed the keys to the Horlick High School football program, which was coming off a 10-1 record and a berth in the historic first public schools state championship game held in Wisconsin (the Rebels lost 6-0 to Antigo the previous November).

But several key players from that team had graduated, including heart-and-soul leader Tony Azarian, and Smith had to win over the returnees. That wasn’t such an easy undertaking. Some of them were typical teenagers who felt entitled from their success in 1976 and thought they know better than their young coach.

It would be just a matter of time before they tested him. Like within days after practice started.

“I never felt we gave him the respect he deserved right out of the chute,” kicker Steve Schonert recalled.

And then things really unraveled.

Quarterback Don Heinkel, perhaps the most talented returnee, suffered a separated left shoulder in a scrimmage, and was lost indefinitely. Tight end Ross Panyk and running back Tony Ferraro joined Heinkel on the injured list. And then offensive tackle Kevin Dhennin, who was first-team All-State as a junior, was kicked off the team for disciplinary reasons after one game.

When it rains, it pours, as the saying goes.

“The situation was terrible,” Schonert said. “Coach Smith stepped into that with the loss of all those people and with a new system.”

And following a 14-6 loss to Kenosha Tremper Sept. 23, 1977 at Horlick Field, which was a house of horrors for Rebels opponents one year earlier, this young coach was 1-3 in his new position.

What a dead-end job this was seemingly turning out to be.

So why did the retired Smith, now 73, recently return with his wife, Pam, to Horlick Field from his home in Tucson, Ariz., for the first time since the 1980 season, after which he left Racine for a coaching position at Western Illinois University?

Because the same players who initially tested him during that 1977 season never forgot what a virtuous man he turned out to be and organized a reunion July 15 in Racine. Heinkel, a physician who works long hours in Muscle Shoals, Ala., even made the 650-mile drive back to Racine to see his coach for the first time in more than 45 years.

“He was only at Horlick for a short period, but yet all these guys 40 years later showed up to be with him,” Heinkel said. “That really does say a lot.

“I just remember that we as a team really wanted to win so bad for him.”

Which brings us back to Sept. 23, 1977, when the once mighty Rebels tumbled to that 1-3 record. From 10-1 to this? That just couldn’t be happening.

Smith’s steady, calm and gentle demeanor was in stark contract to his predecessor, Dick Wojick, an emotional, no-nonsense taskmaster who didn’t hesitate to scream at players he believed deserved his wrath. Maybe his returning players sensed a pushover with their new coach because some of them tested him shortly after practice started in August 1977.

“I remember one time there was a simple thing with terminology that I was using and they wanted to use another terminology because it was Wojick’s terminology,” Smith said.

Smith then demonstrated that despite his gentle disposition, he was no pushover.

“I just set the record straight, called them all together and said, ‘If any of you want to go down and play for Coach Wojick, I’ll buy your bus ticket down there (to Lyons Township in La Grange, Ill., where Wojick was hired as head coach in February 1977).”

There was one other incident when Smith lost his temper and slammed his clipboard on the practice field when he didn’t approve of how one player reacted after a play.

But Smith never let the small fires get out of control. He never stopped believing in himself or his players and gradually won them over with his faith and desire. And from the depths of Sept. 23, 1977, the Rebels gradually righted their ship.

Heinkel returned the following week and led a 67-yard drive in steady rain late in the game for an emotional 15-14 victory Sept. 30 over crosstown rival Case on a muddy Horlick Field.

Smith had started winning over his players by that point.

“We were saying, ‘We’ve got to do it for Coach,’ “ guard Jim Morelli said after that victory over Case. “He’s a hell of a coach.”

What followed were victories of 9-0 over Cudahy, 48-8 over Milwaukee Washington, 28-14 over Kenosha Bradford and 10-0 over Park. Crisis had made way for celebration that in some ways was just as fulfilling as that memorable 1976 season.

Not only did the Rebels run the table after that 1-3 start, they actually earned a share of the South Shore Conference championship with a 3-1 record.

“We banded together and just got on a roll to finish off the regular season,” Heinkel said. “It was just real special.”

Smith coached at Horlick through the 1980 season before leaving to become an assistant coach at Western Illinois in Macomb, Ill., through 1987. Then he moved on to Chadron State in Chadron, Neb., where he was head coach through 2006. Smith also served as the school’s athletic director through 2013 and most recently coached in 2014, when he led the Kristiansand Gladiator American Football Club in Kristiansand, Norway.

During a chance encounter in Charleston, Ill., in 2015, Schonert and Smith kicked around the idea of a reunion with Smith and his former players. More years passed until it finally happened this summer.

“Dino DeRose, Jim Morelli, Curt Foreman and I formed a committee and we put this together,” Schonert said. “We started last September.”

The main event was a cookout in Schonert’s yard in July. On hand from Horlick’s Class of 1978 were Schonert, Heinkel, DeRose, Morelli, Dave Clope, Jim Chars. Terry Jaeck and Mitch Wemmert. Foreman, Brian Klinkhammer and Ray Kinsley were on hand for the Class of 1979 and Chum Webber and Greg Ohm represented the Class of 1980.

Of course there were memories to share. But what brought these guys back together was genuine love for their coach from nearly a half century ago.

Morelli, who lost his father to ALS in 1974, remembers Smith becoming a second dad to him.

“About four years prior to playing football in my senior year, my father died from Lou Gehrig’s disease,” said Morelli, whose son, Eddie, was the 2007 All-Racine County Player of the Year a senior running back for St. Catherine’s. “My father never had the opportunity to see me play high school football, which was heartbreaking.

“I never told coach about the loss of my father, but I later found out coach knew of my situation and took the time to show concern and compassion for me, again showing great character. He truly cared about his players. I’ve been blessed in my life to have great people surrounding me growing up. Coach Brad Smith was definitely one of those positive role models.

“After high school, I coached my sons in football throughout their high school years. I did my very best to model my coaching philosophy after that which I learned from Coach Smith.”

So did Kinsley.

“I really understood how good he was once I was fortunate enough to coach my boys in RYS football,” Kinsley said. “It was about having patience while at the same trying to teach the young men the fundamentals of the game. Listening to the coaches, parents and kids was challenging. But if you listen and learn eventually things work out.”

Chars remembers the sweet lemonade that flowed after that 1977 season started with a large batch of lemons.

“After my junior year and going to the state championship game, we lost a key returning All-State state player,” said Chars, referring to Dhennin. “I was wondering what the team was going to be like. Because of coach, it was the most fun I had ever had playing. He let us be us and have fun. He just a great person and obviously a great coach.”

Smith even impacted the person writing this column. I was an insecure 20-year-old part-timer for The Journal Times in the fall of 1979 who was desperately trying to succeed. Perhaps Smith sensed that because he made an unsolicited call to Dick Pufall, the sports editor who hired me weeks earlier, to put in a good word for me.

It wasn’t long after that call when Pufall told me I had made the grade.

“You’re in,” he simply said.

That was what Brad Smith was all about. And that love was returned in a big way this July.

“It meant the world to me,” Smith said. “My wife and I were amazed by the open arms we received. I knew these young men and how much they cared for each other and it was a great opportunity not only for me to come back and see them again, but for them to get together again.

“It was a great homecoming.”

And what a guest of honor Smith was.

“He’s a class coach and a class guy,” Heinkel said. “It was really great to get to see him and our teammates again. It was a real blessing.”