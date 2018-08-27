David Stearns is seemingly going to make a long-term impact on the Milwaukee Brewers even as this season appears to be slipping away. He is likely to continue to take the limited resources he has and create a team that annually contends under his watch.
The 34-year-old mastermind is already well on his way to doing just that after a number of exceptional moves, such as acquiring Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich and claiming Jesus Aguilar off waivers.
But David, David, David. Why Jonathan Schoop? Especially during the Brewers’ push for the playoffs?
While Theo Epstein, his counterpart with the Chicago Cubs, made one of the most inspired moves of the season by acquiring Cole Hamels for next to nothing, Stearns wasted his time and Brewers at-bats with Schoop. Why?
Stearns is supposed to be in the new wave of bright young general managers who rely on analytics for results. Yet, when he traded Jonathan Villar and two prospects for Schoop on July 31, he acquired a player with an abysmal .273 on-base percentage and a pathetic ratio of 74 strikeouts to 12 walks.
Those numbers alone should have raised red flags all over the place.
So what happened? Schoop has been given 66 at-bats to date for a team that is supposed to be contending for a division championship and he managed to lower his bar even more.
Through Sunday, Schoop has produced 13 hits. He has a .242 on-base percentage with three walks and 20 strikeouts.
Villar, while a disappointment after his big season in 2016, has been better with the Orioles than Schoop has been with the Brewers since the trade. And one of the players Stearns parted with was 22-year-old Luis Ortiz, the No. 7 prospect in the Brewers’ organization, who struck out 65 and walked just 18 for Class AA Biloxi this season.
Now, in Stearns’ defense, he was obviously trying to catch lightning in a bottle with Schoop. who hit 32 homers and drove in 105 runs last season.
But his entire body of work doesn’t lie. Schoop has 576 career strikeouts to 94 walks in six seasons. That’s just two more bases on balls than Bryce Harper has this season alone.
There are other reasons the Brewers are slowly sliding beyond Schoop, most notably a pitching staff that simply isn’t good enough. Junior Guerra and Chase Anderson have been disappointing, Freddy Peralta has been inconsistent, Corey Knebel has been a mystifying disaster and Jimmy Nelson and Zach Davies have been missing in action.
Hamels could have been a season-saving acquisition in Milwaukee and Stearns certainly explored acquiring him. But the Brewers weren’t among the nine teams Hamels would accept a trade to without his permission.
The Cubs were. And the ever-astute Epstein was waiting.
By acquiring the 34-year-old left-hander, the Cubs are getting a player who is making an impact similar to what CC Sabathia made with the Brewers when they made the playoffs in 2008.
After underperforming with the woeful Texas Rangers, Hamels found new life with a legitimate pennant contender. Hamels has been brilliant with the slider he supposedly picked up this season.
In fact, a persuasive case could be made that he’s been the best pitcher in baseball during his time with the Cubs (4-0 record, 0.79 earned run average).
If the Cubs eventually hold off the hard-charging St. Louis Cardinals and, possibly the Brewers, during these next five weeks, Hamels may turn out to be the biggest reason why.
And the price Epstein paid for a pitcher who might save the Cubs’ season? Did you ever hear of Rollie Lacy, Eddie Butler and Alexander Ovalies? Yeah, I didn’t think so.
Epstein continues to be the Babe Ruth of general managers, producing massive swings and misses (needlessly tying up nearly $350 million of owner Tom Ricketts’ money into Yu Darvish, Tyler Chatwood and Jason Heyward) and tape-measure homers (the most recent of which was acquiring Hamels).
But why should Ricketts give Epstein’s swings and misses a second thought? The value of the Cubs has increased from $900 million, when Ricketts bought the team in 2009, to as estimated $2.9 billion this year.
Epstein’s work has been one of the biggest reasons why that value has skyrocketed.
Stearns is always going to have it so much more difficult than Epstein. Tying up $350 million on three players who range from middling to no value would have decimated the Brewers for years to come. In Epstein’s world, it’s, “Nice try, Theo. Better luck next time.”
And, of course, Chicago and not Milwaukee, is always going to be a preferred destination for impact players available before the trade deadline. Just like Hamels was.
But, please, Mr. Stearns. Keep away from the Jonathan Schoops of the baseball world while you’re trying to make a push for the playoffs.
Players of that ilk just never work out.
