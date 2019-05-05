What is it about the town of Burlington and the miraculous stories it has produced over the years?
Of course, this starts with Tony Romo, who emerged from a soccer player as a freshman at Burlington High School in 1994 to starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys to lead color analyst for CBS Sports. His work during the AFC championship game between the Patriots and Chiefs in January elevated him to superstar status.
There's Kelly Kahl, a nondescript defensive lineman for Burlington during the 1983 and '84 seasons who is now President of CBS Entertainment.
And now there's T.J. Otzelberger.
He was employed from 2001-04 at Catholic Central, the smallest of the nine Racine County high schools. When co-coaches Norb Wishowski and Steve Edge stepped down from the boys basketball program in 2003, Otzelberger was hired as their replacement.
Otzelberger went 8-14 in his one season as head coach and is now pretty much a forgotten man in this community. Circumstances are partially responsible for that.
Two years before he was hired, the Catholic Central boys basketball team became the first private school to win a state championship in any sport after the historic merger between public and private schools in 2000. Two years after Otzelberger left, Catholic Central won another state championship, this time under Paul Deacon.
Does Jeff Christensen, Racine Lutheran's coach since 1988, have any memories of Otzelberger?
"None whatsoever," he said. "I know he was the coach there, but I don't remember anything about him. Sorry. I wish I could help you."
But while Otzelberger may be largely forgotten in this area, he has done all right for himself since moving on. He made six coaching stops after leaving Burlington, starting at Chipola College in Marianna, Fla., in 2004 and eventually ending up at South Dakota State, where he was head coach the last three seasons.
And now Otzelberger, a 41-year-old Milwaukee native, has really hit the big time. He was recently hired as head coach at UNLV, where the legendary Jerry Tarkanian led the Runnin' Rebels to the 1990 NCAA championship.
Tarkanian sent numerous players to the NBA, including Larry Johnson (the first overall pick in the 1991 NBA draft), Armen Gilliam, Reggie Theus and Greg Anthony.
And now that storied program has been entrusted to a man who just passed through this area more than 15 years.
Call it another Burlington miracle.
Tyler getting ready
Speaking of miracles, how about former Racine Lutheran lineman Willie Tyler having a chance to start at offensive tackle at Texas this fall?
The 6-foot-6 Tyler, who has bulked up 55 pounds to 325 since graduating from Lutheran in 2017, is about to make the move to Austin. He graduates from Iowa Western Community College May 24 and will leave for Texas two days later.
He will then spend the summer working out with the team and learning the playbook. The plan is for Tyler to be competing for a starting job for when the Longhorns open their season Aug. 31 against Louisiana Tech.
"They told me once I come in, it will be a fair shot," Tyler said Sunday afternoon. "They don't rule anything out. They just want to see how I get the plays down and develop under their system."
A touch of Grace
Maybe you were frustrated Saturday night if you saw Brewers manager Craig Counsell remove Gio Gonzalez in the sixth inning of that 18-inning marathon against the Mets.
The veteran left-hander was cruising, having retired 11 of the previous 12 batters he faced. He gave up three hits and one run in 5⅓ innings, didn't walk a batter and struck out seven.
OK, I don't get it. Why? Gonzalez had only thrown 87 pitches at that point, 55 of which were strikes. He was Greg Maddux masterful, yet he still got the hook.
It's hard to believe Gonzalez was tiring considering how efficiently he was retiring Mets hitters.
Was analytics rearing its ugly head once again? Hmmm.
And the brings me to former Cubs first baseman Mark Grace, who is as fed up with what's going on in baseball as a lot of us are. It seems that out national pastime is becoming relegated to endless computer data.
In a recent interview with Mark Gonzalez of the Chicago Tribune, Grace was quoted as saying, "Spin rate and launch angle and all that stuff has taken over. I remember there was always three or four bunts and a couple of hit-and-runs every game. You don't even see three or four bunts or a couple hit-and-runs in a month. You just don't."
Here I am, just another curmudgeon who is longing for the way things used to be. But I make no apologies for that.
Back in 1965, Sandy Koufax pitched 335 innings with an arthritic left elbow that forced him to retire the following year. He pitched 27 complete games that season.
There were seven complete games in Major League Baseball last season.
And now a masterful Gonzalez isn't even permitted to reach 90 pitches in a game.
Tiger's tale
So a lot of us, including the person writing this column, tends to get caught up in the moment sometimes. That was my first thought when I read a letter in the most recent edition of Sports Illustrated.
"Tiger Woods' win at Augusta National may be the biggest event in the history of sports — for what he has been through, for what he has overcome and for the man he has become. He return sends chills up and down the spine."
I initially dismissed that letter as more hyperbole in a sports world where it is impossible to watch anything without hearing the word "unbelievable" multiple times.
But then I gave it some thought and, do you know what? I don't think I can argue with the person who wrote that letter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.