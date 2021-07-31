Peter Jackel: 2021 Lighthouse Run wasn't traditional, but it was welcome

CALEDONIA — Some critics might refer to it as “Lighthouse Run Lite.”
There were only about 500 entrants at Saturday’s 43rd annual event, one quarter of the lowest previous turnout since this event started in 1979. And most of them had been bused to the new remote site at Olympia Brown Elementary School, which opened in 2016.
Instead of the spectacle of residents cheering on the entrants as they charged down ancient Main Street, there was more a feeling of solitude as they flowed onto a quiet 5½ Mile Road past contemporary houses. There was some electricity among the spectators, but it trended more toward 40 watts, not the bright 100 watts of the Lighthouse Run’s glory days.
It just wasn’t the same and those who pulled on a 2021 Lighthouse Run T-shirt Saturday made it clear that they longed for the race they once knew. That was the one that started on Main Street and made a graceful loop around the Lighthouse Run before taking runners back to cheering onlookers near the finish line.
But others were grateful for what they did have. Take 17-year-old Bella Lozier, the women’s 10-mile champion, whose only reference point for this event came last year, when she made her debut.
It wasn’t much of a reference point. The COVID-19 pandemic had reduced the Lighthouse Run to a virtual event, where runners competed not against each other, but against times gradually entered by other entrants into a data base over several weeks.
Trust Lozier when she says that Saturday’s running of the event, warts and all, dwarfed what she experienced last year.
“It was amazing just to be in an actual race with tons of people,” said Lozier, who is entering her senior year at Shorewood High School. “It was honestly shocking coming to the start line and thinking, ‘Wait, this is an actual race.’ There’s a start line, there are people all lined up, there are water stations and there are families out cheering, which was very exciting.
“Last year, it was not like that at all. It was just the occasional person who was shocked to see a person even doing the run. This year, there was a lot more adrenaline and it was a lot more exciting.”
Sure, there were glitches. The awards ceremony was delayed several minutes because of timing issues and there were occasional problems with the sound system.
But I was impressed with what I saw and it started with race organizers Cory Sebastian and Brenda Hughes, both of whom work for the Racine Family YMCA. They have worked tirelessly since last winter trying to pull together a massive local event while dealing with the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Let’s face it. We want our treasured local events to go on as long as we don’t have to be bothered with any of the work. Volunteers who put in the time behind the scenes to make something meaningful happen for the community are worth their weight in gold.
Sebastian and Hughes were the gold standard Saturday.
They could have simply punted on this event because of the ramifications and hoped for better circumstances in 2022. Instead, they rolled up their sleeves since last winter for the good of the community.
And it worked.
Although it was smaller in scale, this year’s Lighthouse Run dwarfed the emptiness of last year’s event. Laughing kids were playing games and competing in races on the grounds. Vendors were selling tacos, barbecues and be beverages. Spectators were clearly enjoying a picture-perfect July day as they took in what was going on.
The concurrent “Caledonia Crawl” nearby enhanced the experience all the more and made this a day-long family treat.
As for the those who long for the traditional Lighthouse Run experience, they tempered their longing for the old days with genuine appreciation for the event’s return.
There was particular respect among the event’s “old guard,” which included Ted Miller, Jim and Cory McFadden, Carl Granetzke and Justin Meekma.
“Being in Downtown Racine is the Lighthouse Run I remember,” said the 59-year-old Miller, the men’s 10-mile champion in 1987 and ‘90 who competed in the four-mile event Saturday. “But overall, they did a nice job just to cobble things together. To get the race run was pretty nice.
“I’m older now and I’m not really competitive as far as being out there and crushing some times. But it was a good course.”
Cory McFadden, a 63-year-old four-time champion who sat out the race because of an injury, also didn’t hesitate to say this event belongs in Downtown Racine. But she added, “I guess you have to give this a chance. It seems like a good location and the course itself is still long and straight. I like the lake part and just having all the festivities downtown with all the shops and businesses, but you’ve got to see how this turns out.”
McFadden’s husband, Jim, who competed in the 4-mile race at age of 69 Saturday, expressed appreciation for the efforts headed by Sebastian and Hughes to revive this event in Caledonia.
“We weren’t sure what was going to happen this year (because of the pandemic), so they came out here because they had less restrictions,” he said. “I think they did a very nice job with what they had to work with. Everything was pretty well organized and I liked the course a lot, too.”
Here are some reactions from other Lighthouse Run veterans:
JASON MEEKMA, 1999 RACINE LUTHEERAN GRADUATE: “This is a nice compromise after having to switch it up for the year. Clearly, this wasn’t a traditional Lighthouse Run, but I think they did a decent job of putting this together. And getting to do something different is fun.”
STEPHANIE NIELSEN, 2013 CASE GRADUATE: “It’s nice that since it’s a little closer to the Lighthouse, even the shorter races have a better view and that’s what the race is all about. It’s different, but I think they’re doing the best they can do. So whatever they can get out of it is nice.”
The 82-year-old Granetzke, who has competed in all but three of the 43 Lighthouse Runs, had no complaints.
“It’s the same Lighthouse, different course,” he said. “And while there’s a lot of changes as far as things we’re used to over 43 years, it was fine. It’s a race! And we’re just glad to be outside and to be together. That’s the main thing.
“Don’t be worried about the little things. They will fall into place. They always have and they always will.”