Peter Jackel: 2021 Lighthouse Run wasn't traditional, but it was welcome

Trust Lozier when she says that Saturday’s running of the event, warts and all, dwarfed what she experienced last year.

“It was amazing just to be in an actual race with tons of people,” said Lozier, who is entering her senior year at Shorewood High School. “It was honestly shocking coming to the start line and thinking, ‘Wait, this is an actual race.’ There’s a start line, there are people all lined up, there are water stations and there are families out cheering, which was very exciting.

“Last year, it was not like that at all. It was just the occasional person who was shocked to see a person even doing the run. This year, there was a lot more adrenaline and it was a lot more exciting.”

Sure, there were glitches. The awards ceremony was delayed several minutes because of timing issues and there were occasional problems with the sound system.

But I was impressed with what I saw and it started with race organizers Cory Sebastian and Brenda Hughes, both of whom work for the Racine Family YMCA. They have worked tirelessly since last winter trying to pull together a massive local event while dealing with the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.