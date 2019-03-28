Snow cover is now limited to about the northern quarter of the state but with some areas still holding a foot or more of snow.
The Brule River State Forest and Turtle Flambeau Scenic Waters Area were both reporting skiing was still possible, though conditions were marginal, with trails icy in the morning after they freeze overnight, and then get soft as the day warms up. Some people were skate skiing on northern lakes in the early morning hours before the snow softens up, and ice skating where the snow and slush has melted into a smooth ice. The cold nights keep the snow firm, making it easy walking through the woods in snowshoes and even without snowshoes.
Most larger lakes in the south are still holding ice, but shorelines and inlets and outlets are opening up and what ice remains is honeycombed and no longer safe. Some lakes in the north are still toting over 20 inches of ice.
The trout season opens March 30 on the Bois Brule River from U.S. Hwy 2 downstream to the mouth at Lake Superior. Anglers fishing the Menominee River off Hattie Street and up by the dam report catching a few brown trout. Anglers fishing the end of the Oconto breakwater report a mixed bag of whitefish, northern and a couple walleye, while walleyes are in both the Wolf and Fox rivers.
In the southeast, all Fox River launches are open at Fox Point and the docks are put in. Anglers fishing from boats report good catches of walleye. Ice is almost completely melted at Lakeshore State Park. Open-water fishing is available from the majority of the shoreline on the island portion, as well as along the Lake Michigan and harbor walls.
Ice melt and a high rate of flow are luring steelhead fishermen to Lake Michigan tributaries in Door County, with a few fish caught.
Turkey hunting is right around the corner, with the statewide youth hunt on April 13-14. Leftover turkey harvest authorizations will continue to be available until they are sold out.
On the Internet: www.dnr.state.wi.us
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, March 31: Major — 7:28 a.m., 7:51 p.m. Minor — 1:17 a.m., 1:40 p.m.
Monday, April 1: Major — 8:09 a.m., 8:31 p.m. Minor — 1:57 a.m., 2:20 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 8:48 a.m., 9:10 p.m. Minor — 2:37 a.m., 2:59 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 9:27 a.m., 9:48 p.m. Minor — 3:16 a.m., 3:38 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 10:07 a.m., 10:28 p.m. Minor — 3:56 a.m., 4:17 p.m.
Friday: Major — 10:49 a.m., 11:10 p.m. Minor — 4:38 a.m., 4:59 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 11:34 a.m., no p.m. Minor — 5:23 a.m., 5:45 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.