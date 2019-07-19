Hot summer weather this week has many people looking for ways to cool down. Some rivers busy with people tubing, kayaking, and canoeing and others are heading out in search of beaches.
River levels continue to be high in northeast Wisconsin. In the last week, southern Oconto and Marinette counties received up to 5 inches of rain, which pushed flows in the Oconto, Peshtigo and Menominee rivers to much higher than normal levels. Because of the high water, many small lakes in Central Wisconsin have slow no wake restrictions in place. Driven by a growing number of calls and complaints about excessive wakes, both Wisconsin and Minnesota have launched an educational effort urging people to "Own Your Wake — for everyone's sake," to spread the word about minimizing wakes that might pose a nuisance or hazard to others.
More than a year after the Father's Day flood event took out a dam and drained Interfalls Lake at Pattison State Park, the lake has refilled and the beach has reopened to the delight of visitors looking cool down with a swim. The Woods Lake beach at Governor Thompson State park with its 150-foot sand beach has been attracting swimmers. Because of high Lake Michigan water levels, the beaches at Whitefish Dunes State Park have shrunken some, but access is still open at two beaches. To find more locations and the latest beach condition reports search the DNR website for “beaches.” A reminder most beaches do not allow dogs. To find pet swim areas at state properties search the DNR website for “pets.”
Fishing activity on southern Lake Michigan picked up quite a bit this week out of Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha with onset of the Salmon-A-Rama tournament. The most targeted fish were chinook and coho; however, most of the fish reported were lake trout and steelhead with some salmon also caught.
Channel catfish are being caught on the Wolf River. Anglers targeting yellow perch on Lake Winnebago have been having success, with some anglers even catching limits. Walleyes are also still being caught throughout the Winnebago system.
There was good fishing for perch and walleye this week along both the east and west shores of Green Bay. Finally the news anglers fishing northern Door County wanted to hear: chinook salmon have started to show up, with boats catching upwards of five fish. Smallmouth bass fishing in and around the Mink River was still producing fish, with even a few 5-pound fish being caught yet. On the bayside, smallmouth bass fishing remained steady throughout the week with boats catching roughly 20 fish per boat.
On the Internet: www.dnr.state.wi.us
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, July 21: Major — 3:04 a.m., 3:25 p.m. Minor — 9:15 a.m., 9:36 p.m.
Monday: Major — 3:51 a.m., 4:11 p.m. Minor — 10:01 a.m., 10:21 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 4:35 a.m., 4:56 p.m. Minor — 10:46 a.m., 11:06 p.m.
Wednesday: 5:19 a.m., 5:40 p.m. Minor — 11:29 a.m., 11:50 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 6:02 a.m., 6:24 p.m. Minor — no a.m., 12:13 p.m.
Friday: Major — 6:45 a.m., 7:09 p.m. Minor — 12:33 a.m., 12:57 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 7:30 a.m., 7:55 p.m. Minor — 1:17 a.m., 1:42 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.