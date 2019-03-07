Wisconsin received another snowstorm last Saturday but has been relatively flurry-free since. Snow depths range from just a couple of inches in the far southeast to more than 36 inches in areas of the north.
Snowmobile conditions continue to be good to excellent across the northern two-thirds of the state on the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s Snow Conditions Report. Cross-country ski conditions remain good to excellent across the north and are still good in many areas of the south. The ski trails at Zillmer and Greenbush in the northern Kettles are reported to perhaps be the best in years. The forest’s mountain bike trails have seen dozens of fat-tire bikers out in recent weeks.
But the forecast is calling for a significant warm-up with a possible mix of rain and snow. Looking at the weekend forecast, skiers, bikers and snowmobilers are urged to check to make sure the trails are open by calling properties or local snowmobile clubs or county snowmobile coordinators before heading out.
Low fishing pressure was observed in many places. The game fish season is now closed on most inland lakes but game fishing does remain open year-round on some waters. Many anglers are reporting over 2 feet of ice. There has been a decent panfish bite on several central Wisconsin lakes.
The due date for shanty removal south of Highway 64 has passed, yet there are still shanties on the ice. People who are having difficulty getting shanties off should contact the DNR Hotline to give them your information and they will get it to the local warden. The deadline for north of 64 is March 17.
Anglers fishing the west shore of Green Bay continue to report catching a few whitefish and some good catches of keeper perch if they can find the schools. Fishing pressure remained high at Voyageur Park on the Fox River with many anglers reporting catching several walleyes. On the east shore, anglers fishing Little Sturgeon Bay reported catching some whitefish in the 17-20 inch range and there were some reports of northern pike fishing picking up, with a number of fish observed on the ice.
For several years, the Racine and Kenosha County area has had three active bald eagle nests. With these active nests, there has been a steady increase in eagle sightings in the area.
Snow conditions report: www.travelwisconsin.com/snowreport/snowmobile
Online: www.dnr.state.wi.us
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, March 10: Major — 1:24 a.m., 1:46 p.m. Minor — 7:35 a.m., 7:57 p.m.
Monday: Major — 2:14 a.m., 2:37 p.m. Minor — 8:26 a.m., 8:49 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 3:06 a.m., 3:31 p.m. Minor — 9:18 a.m., 9:43 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 3:59 a.m., 4:26 p.m. Minor — 10:13 a.m., 10:39 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 4:54 a.m., 5:23 p.m. Minor — 11:08 a.m., 11:37 p.m.
Friday: Major — 5:50 a.m., 6:20 p.m. Minor — No a.m., 12:05 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 6:46 a.m., 7:16 p.m. Minor — 12:30 a.m., 1:01 p.m.
