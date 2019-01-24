The southern Wisconsin snow drought finally came to an end this week with two snowstorms moving through over the weekend and again midweek. Almost the entire state is now snow covered, with the exception of one area in the northwest, with snow depths ranging generally from six to 12 or more inches.
The new snow finally allowed some southern counties to open snowmobile trails and improved conditions in northern counties on the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s Snow Conditions Report (exit DNR).
Trails through most of the central portion of the state remain closed. Cross-country ski trails were being groomed at many state parks and forests across the state and ski trail conditions ranged from excellent to fair depending on the location. A reminder that with cross-country ski trails snow-covered and groomed they closed to hikers and snowshoers. Check park maps for trails open to foot travel.
Despite the arrival of colder temperatures inland, ice conditions are still variable with areas of thin ice still being reported. Anglers are fishing for walleye, crappies, perch and northern pike on northern lakes. Panfish anglers continue to have success on many of the backwaters of the Wolf River system and there have been some good reports of decent walleye catches.
With the new snow there is lots of evidence of fox and coyote out there, as well as turkey leaving tracks. With little snow covering in central Wisconsin, rabbit hunters have enjoyed good success. The snow is not too deep and hunters and dogs can move about easily.
Snow conditions report: www.travelwisconsin.com/snowreport/snowmobile
On the Internet: www.dnr.state.wi.us
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, Jan. 27: Major — 4:28 a.m., 4:52 p.m. Minor — 10:40 a.m., 11:04 p.m.
Monday: Major — 5:16 a.m., 5:40 p.m. Minor — 11:28 a.m., 11:58 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 6:02 a.m., 6:26 p.m. Minor — No a.m., 12:14 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 6:46 a.m., 7:10 p.m. Minor — 12:34 a.m., 12:58 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 7:30 a.m., 7:54 p.m. Minor — 1:17 a.m., 1:42 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 1: Major — 8:14 a.m., 8:39 p.m. Minor — 2:01 a.m., 2:26 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 2: Major — 8:58 a.m., 9:23 p.m. Minor — 2:46 a.m., 3:11 p.m.
Solunar Tables from www.anythingwisconsin.com
