Rollercoaster weather continued across Wisconsin in the last week, again hampering winter outdoor recreation across much of the southern half of the state. One of the first good snowfalls of the season was followed by the polar vortex with frigid temperatures keeping many people inside. Then when snowmobile and ski trails were finally opened in the south, the state was hit by warm temperatures and rain that rendered many trails unusable.
Snowmobile trails are now again open only across the northern third of the state and only in good condition across the norther tier of counties according to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism's Snow Conditions Report (exit DNR). Cross-country ski trail conditions fared better and are in good to fair across about the norther half of the state.
Ice thickness is variable with most northern lakes holding 14 to 22 inches of ice. Anglers have been fishing for walleye, crappie, walleye and perch with some success. On Big Green Lake, there have been some decent catches of ciscoes and lake trout in about 100 feet of water. One happy angler recently caught a lake trout that measured 34 inches.
On Green Bay, a few limits of whitefish have been coming in from the west shore, but overall action has slowed. Heavy fishing pressure was again observed on the Fox River at Voyageur's Park with anglers catching a decent numbers of walleye, with a few perch and whitefish mixed in as well.
Along Door County folks were coming in from the northern part of Little Sturgeon Bay with small perch along with the occasional whitefish. Perch anglers coming in from the middle of Little Sturgeon Bay did well this week.
Seven candlelight events are scheduled for this Saturday, Feb. 9, including two of the longest running events: the 29th annual events at Newport and Pike Lake. Snow and rain were falling across the state Thursday. With the precarious weather, check the DNR website, Twitter feed or contact properties directly for cancellations.
Wildlife has been hunkered down and not moving much but one of the few sightings of note is otters moving in trout streams. A few more birds have been showing up and moving around, including common redpoll, pine siskin, and brown creeper.
Snow conditions report: www.travelwisconsin.com/snowreport/snowmobile
DNR online: www.dnr.state.wi.us
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, Feb. 10: Major — 2:51 a.m., 3:12 p.m. Minor — 9:01 a.m., 9:23 p.m.
Monday: Major — 3:38 a.m., 4:00 p.m. Minor — 9:49 a.m., 10:11 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 4:25 a.m., 4:49 p.m. Minor — 10:37 a.m., 11:01 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 5:14 a.m., 5:40 p.m. Minor — 11:27 a.m., 11:57 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 6:05 a.m., 6:33 p.m. Minor — No a.m., 12:19 p.m.
Friday: Major — 6:57 a.m., 7:27 p.m. Minor — 12:42 a.m., 1:12 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 7:51 a.m., 8:22 p.m. Minor — 1:36 a.m., 2:06 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.