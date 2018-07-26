Most of the state has received some much-needed rain over the last week, but conditions continue to be dry and some trees in the north are even beginning to show a hint of color from the stress. The rain did bring fire danger levels back down to low across the state, but those conditions can change quickly if weather remains dry.
The mild and sunny days have continued to be great for canoeing and kayaking and water levels are comfortably high in many areas making paddling enjoyable. Fishermen are taking advantage of these beautiful summer days as well and are catching smallmouth bass and walleye on inland lakes and rivers.
However, the weather did not cooperate with anglers last weekend with high winds and rain making it difficult for folks to have a lot of success. Anglers were catching some rock bass, catfish, northern pike, smallmouth bass and walleye on the Menominee and Peshtigo rivers. Fishing pressure increased at Oconto this week with anglers reporting success catching some perch, smallmouth bass, and walleye over the weekend.
Walleye fishing continues to be consistent along the west shore of Green Bay with catches of three to six walleyes reported for half a day out on the water. Anglers also caught plenty of freshwater drum and a few catfish. Due to dangerous windy conditions there were very few anglers on the east shore.
Smallmouth action is still slow across Door County. Strong north winds over the weekend kept many anglers from going out for the start of a salmon tournament. Anglers out of Bailey's Harbor that braved the winds managed to bring in a few fish including a 27.8-pound fish.
Fishing continues to remain hit and miss out of Manitowoc and Two Rivers. The chinook have been on the smaller size with a 20 pound fish thrown in periodically. The largest fish for the Two Rivers Derby was 29.6-pound chinook. Many boaters were out for the tournament out of Racine with most catching browns, coho and a few kings.
Aug. 1 marks the start of the citizen-based survey Operation Deer Watch. You can get involved and assist the department in deer management by going to the DNR website and searching "operation deer watch." Bear hunters are gearing up for the hunting season training their dogs and checking bait stations. Turkeys and crows are busy looking for bugs along the roads, and drivers need to be aware of deer bolting away from those deerflies.
Fireweed, bergamot, sunflowers and evening primrose are being seen along roadsides. Monarchs and morning cloak butterflies flit among the milkweed and Joe-Pye weed. Butter and eggs and black-eyed Susans are blooming in big patches
Raspberries and blueberries are ready for the picking but easy access to berries is dwindling as many pickers have been out and wildlife have also been enjoying the harvest with a lot of bear sign in berry patches. Horse and deer flies and mosquitoes continue to be out in force so be prepared.
Friday is the full buck moon — so named after the new antlers that emerge this time of year — and a number of state park system properties are having moon-related events including guided night paddles at Devil's Lake and Horicon Marsh, a full-moon campfire at Potawatomi, night hikes at Interstate and Kettle Moraine South and evening performances of Shakespeare in the Park at Rib Mountain Friday and Copper Falls Saturday.
For all events search the DNR website for "Get Outdoors."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.