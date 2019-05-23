Mother Nature reminded some people in the north last weekend that winter was not quite finished. Pattison State Park received three inches of snow, but it did not last long as temperatures rebounded to the mid 50s after the storm.
Memorial Day weekend has arrived and so has the green growth. A green up of vegetation and regular rains have lowered spring fire danger statewide.
Water levels are still very high on the Wolf River system and a number of central Wisconsin lakes and local government officials have placed emergency slow no wake orders on some waters. Check with county or local officials before boating.
The northern zone musky season opens this weekend. White bass have been biting very well on the Wolf River, where there are also still walleyes being caught but not as many as there were a few weeks ago. Walleye are beginning to find their way back to the Upriver Lakes and Lake Winnebago and anglers have been having some success on rock reefs, although strong winds made fishing difficult on the system, particularly Lake Winnebago. Panfish anglers have also been finding some crappie and bluegill action in bays and channels. Fox River walleye fishing has slowed and anglers were getting a lot of sheepshead out of Voyageur Park.
High winds and waves creating unsafe conditions also kept a lot anglers off Green Bay and Lake Michigan. Waves were said to be 8 feet in the bay. Waves were crashing hard against the Lake Michigan jetties made them difficult to fish off. There were a few brown trout reported at Port Washington. Coho and brown trout were the most targeted fish out of Racine and Kenosha but very few coho have been caught lately.
This is the final week of turkey season and hunters are reporting good success. Many birds are being seen and toms are still strutting.
Ramps are abundant in the woods. Trilliums are blooming in Door County with their carpet of white, making the woods a magical place. Bloodroot, spring beauties, marsh marigolds, trout lilies and bellwort are flowering.
Scarlet tanagers, indigo buntings, Baltimore orioles, rose-breasted grosbeaks, ruby-throated hummingbirds, and American goldfinches have been providing a bonanza of color even casual bird lovers can get excited about.
People heading out to state trails for the holiday weekend should check current conditions on the DNR website because while a lot of progress has been made repairing damage from last summer’s storms and flooding, some trail sections are still closed as repairs continue to be made.
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, May 26: Major — 5:58 a.m., 6:20 p.m. Minor — No a.m., 12:09 p.m.
Monday: Major — 6:41 a.m., 7:02 p.m. Minor — 12:30 a.m., 12:51 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 7:21 a.m., 7:42 p.m. Minor — 1:10 a.m., 1:31 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 7:59 a.m., 8:20 p.m. Minor — 1:48 a.m., 2:09 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 8:36 a.m., 8:58 p.m. Minor — 2:25 a.m., 2:47 p.m.
Friday: Major — 9:15 a.m., 9:38 p.m. Minor — 3:03 a.m., 3:26 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 9:57 a.m., 10:21 p.m. Minor — 3:44 a.m., 4:09 p.m.
