The official start of fall comes on Saturday with the autumnal equinox, followed by this year’s full Harvest Moon on Monday night. Northern Wisconsin is reporting 25-30 percent color on the Wisconsin Department of Tourism Fall Color Report (exit DNR).
However, the weather was anything but fall, like last weekend as a heat wave hit across the state with temperatures into the high 80s even in northern Wisconsin. Fall has since moved back in with a cool down the last few days.
Walleye bite is starting on the Wolf River. With the progression into fall there has been a transition from mostly walleye fishing to a healthy split between the walleye and musky anglers on Green Bay. Both groups struggled to find any consistent success in the heat.
Shore anglers are still catching some bass from Door County but action seems to be slowing down. Perch action has also slowed down but a few fish have been caught in the Sturgeon Bay canal.
The heatwave increased the water temperature on Lake Michigan and in tributaries slowing down the fall salmon runs that had started. Anglers numbers have been increasing on the Kewaunee and East and West Twin rivers as chinook salmon have begun to make their way up rivers and the number of fish being caught has increased as well. Anglers fishing the Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Menomonee Root or Pike rivers have had little success yet.
Folks have continued to crowd the Kewaunee pier for chinook with a couple king salmon coming in both silvery or brown colors. Salmon could be seen jumping at the Algoma pier but catch rate remained low during the heat wave. Anglers fishing out on the lake were getting chinook and some brown and rainbow trout but surface temperatures were high and people were fishing deep to find cooler water.
It’s walleye stocking time at the Art Oehmcke State Fish Hatchery in Woodruff. Hatchery staff earlier this week started moving large “extended growth” walleye fingerlings with a goal of measuring at least 6 inches for stocking in Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Langlade, Oconto, Oneida, Shawano, Sheboygan, Vilas, Washington and Waupaca counties.
Grouse hunters are reporting finding a few birds. Small game hunters last weekend reported seeing a high number of woodcock just in time for the upcoming opener on the Sept. 22.
Mosquitos are still out in full force and will probably continue to be through the weekend. Because of the mosquitos many archery deer hunters are taking a break and waiting for cooler weather, but a few are reporting decent success and have begun to fill tags.
Those who took part in the youth hunt reported seeing large numbers of local mallards, wood ducks and teal while afield. Hopefully cooler weather will draw a few more down from the north just in time for opener on Saturday Sept. 29. Duck hunters that plan to head out into Horicon Marsh by boat opening day should use extreme caution as recent heavy rains have dislodged many cattail bogs which are free floating and creating blockages and potential hazards.
On Sept. 17, northerly winds supported large numbers of southbound broad-winged hawks. Look for kettles of soaring groups of broad-wings across the state over the week ahead as their migration peaks. A diversity of other raptors will also be on the move, such as sharp-shinned and Cooper’s hawks, ospreys, American kestrels, and more.
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, Sept. 23: Major — 10:27 a.m., 10:49 p.m. Minor — 4:16 a.m., 4:38 p.m.
Monday: Major — 11:09 a.m., 11:31 p.m. Minor — 4:58 a.m., 5:20 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 11:53 a.m., no p.m. Minor — 5:42 a.m., 6:04 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 12:17 a.m., 12:40 p.m. Minor — 6:28 a.m., 6:51 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 1:06 a.m., 1:30 p.m. Minor — 7:18 a.m., 7:41 p.m.
Friday: Major — 1:58 a.m., 2:23 p.m. Minor — 8:11 a.m., 8:35 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 2:54 a.m., 3:20 p.m. Minor — 9:07 a.m., 9:32 p.m.
