A storm blew through northern Wisconsin late this week bringing much-needed rain, and most of the state has received rainfall within the last week. The coming week looks hot and sunny, so it’s likely going to be great weather for water sports and swimming.
Flambeau River water levels are normal for this time of year, though perfect for paddling. The lower Wisconsin River flow is about normal for this time of year. Many sandbars are available for sandbar camping.
A plethora of anglers were out on both the east and west shores of Green Bay looking for walleye. Anglers were reporting success for some large fish, with a few measured from 16-23 inches. Yellow perch anglers continue to struggle to find decent numbers of fish. Along Door County, anglers were consistently coming back to the Sturgeon Bay ramp with large numbers of walleye and large yellow perch. Bass fishing is picking up across Door County with a weekend bass tournament seeing smallmouth coming in ample numbers. Some anglers caught over 20 bass per trip.
Smaller bass were the majority of the catch but some smallmouth over 4 pounds were caught.
Fishing pressure on Lake Michigan out of Kewaunee and Manitowoc decreased from previous weeks with low catch numbers on chinook salmon and steelhead trout. The weekend storm did not help as 3-to-4-foot waves picked up and made it difficult for smaller watercraft. For those that did venture out, most of the catch were chinook followed by rainbows. Anglers fishing in the Manitowoc harbor caught small northern pike daily. Most of the pike ranged from 16 to 22 inches.
Trollers out of Milwaukee were catching larger numbers of chinook salmon and lake trout while those fishing out of Racine and Kenosha saw mostly lake trout with the occasional rainbow, but no kings or coho.
Fawns are out in abundance and turkeys are still sticking to the sides of the roads. Ducks and geese are starting to fly and stage.
Night hawks are beginning their fall migration, which is much earlier than in years past.
Although there are plenty of ripe cherries on trees, black bears are still competing over the berries, so get them before they do. Chanterelles and lobster mushrooms are abundant in north central Wisconsin. Wild rice is in its ripening stage. Ricers should get out and begin scouting. Occasionally, there is a tree in the Northwoods canopy that changes in color, an indication that fall is coming.
This weekend is the peak of the Perseid meteor shower and it is also a new moon, so night skies will be at their darkest. Nearly a dozen state properties have astronomy programs scheduled this weekend. The meteors are made up of space debris from the Swift-Tuttle comet.
At its peak, one can see 60 to 100 meteors per hour.
This is also the last weekend to catch workshops and performances. Shakespeare in the Park at Havenwoods happens Friday, Kohler-Andrae on Saturday and Pike Lake on Sunday. There will be Concert in the Clouds at Rib Mountain, Concert in the Park at Merrick, Music in the Park at Mirror Lake and Dance and Big Band at Devil’s Lake Saturday evening.
For all events search the DNR website for “Get Outdoors.”
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, Aug. 12: Major — 12:20 a.m., 12:48 p.m. Minor — 6:34 a.m., 7:02 p.m.
Monday: Major — 1:21 a.m., 1:48 p.m. Minor — 7:34 a.m., 8:01 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 2:20 a.m., 2:46 p.m. Minor — 8:33 a.m., 8:59 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 3:17 a.m., 3:42 p.m. Minor — 9:30 a.m., 9:54 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 4:11 a.m., 4:35 p.m. Minor — 10:23 a.m., 10:47 p.m.
Friday: Major — 5:02 a.m., 5:26 p.m. Minor — 11:14 a.m., 11:38 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 5:51 a.m., 6:14 p.m. Minor — no a.m., 12:03 p.m.
