The heat of summer has finally arrived in Wisconsin and with it has come lush growth in forests and prairies. High water is continuing in many areas, especially in central and southern Wisconsin. Some northern waters also remain high while other rivers and lakes have begun to return to more normal seasonal levels.
Fishing has been superb on Lake Superior and on northern inland lakes for species from panfish to muskies. Water temperatures are beginning to reach the mid 70s in central part of the state, and the bluegill spawn has pretty much finished.
Lake Winnebago anglers were catching white bass, perch and walleye across the north end, but reported catching more sheepshead. It has been a good summer for flathead catfish on the Wolf River, with some topping 50 pounds. Fox River anglers were having some success averaging three to five walleyes. There are still docks on the river closed due to the high water.
Good numbers of boat anglers were seen this week along the west shore of Green Bay fishing for perch and walleye, with a few good reports of walleyes being caught. Anglers fishing along the east shore were also having success with most boats catching at least three walleyes.
Salmon fishing in northern Door County has started to improve. There were several boats catching chinook out of Bailey’s Harbor. Smallmouth bass fishing has remained steady throughout northern Door County, with smallmouth being caught on just about every kind of tackle.
Along Lake Michigan, waves were crashing over the piers and jetties at harbors this past weekend making for difficult fishing on shore and nasty wind and white caps on the lake. Anglers fishing out of Manitowoc, Sheboygan and Port Washington had good success catching at least one chinook or coho salmon or rainbow trout per trip. The fishing is still low for this time of the year, but a few boats reported up to five fish in a trip.
With all the high water earlier this year, mosquitoes were expected to be much worse than they have been, but ticks and gnats seem particularly active this year. Now is an excellent time to get out at dusk and watch the twinkling of hundreds of fireflies.
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, July 14: Major — 9:39 a.m., 10:05 p.m. Minor — 3:26 a.m., 3:52 p.m.
Monday: Major — 10:27 a.m., 10:53 p.m. Minor — 4:14 a.m., 4:40 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 11:16 a.m., 11:42 p.m. Minor — 5:03 a.m., 5:29 p.m.
Wednesday: No a.m., 12:07 p.m. Minor — 5:54 a.m., 6:19 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 12:34 a.m., 12:58 p.m. Minor — 6:46 a.m., 7:10 p.m.
Friday: Major — 1:25 a.m., 1:48 p.m. Minor — 7:37 a.m., 8 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 2:16 a.m., 2:37 p.m. Minor — 8:27 a.m., 8:48 p.m.
