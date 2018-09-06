Wisconsin is finally moving into a period of dry weather after unprecedented rains in August and early September. There are still state properties that remain closed due to flood damage, including Wildcat Mountain State Park and the Elroy-Sparta, 400, portions of the Military Ridge and other state trails.
Many waterways across the state are extremely high and slow-no-wake ordinances remain in place, including the Madison lakes, and portions of the Rock and Wisconsin rivers. The lower Wisconsin River has been setting record flows for the dates in September based on 100-plus year data collection. There are no sandbars and with this much water there are all sorts of hazards such as strong currents, underwater obstacles and floating debris.
Because of multiple storms this week, low numbers of anglers were out on Green Bay. Walleye fishing has slowed, but musky fishing was picking up with one pair of anglers reporting catching a 54-incher and others catching a few at 49 inches. Yellow perch fishing also appears to be picking up with some boats catching more than a dozen. Door County bass action has slowed a bit in the last week but some pier anglers are still catching some nice fish.
Choppy water, rollers and fog made fishing conditions difficult on Lake Michigan. Pier fishermen have waited all year for the opportunity to catch fish off the Manitowoc and Two Rivers piers and chinooks and brown trout have finally been caught daily. Salmon have been spotted inside the Two Rivers harbors and may be headed up the rivers already.
Many hunters on public lands had good success with the teal duck season. There were a fair number of blue wing and a few green wing teal present. Turkeys seem to have had a great hatch this past year as they are commonly seen in fields in large number this time of the year.
Thursday morning, Wisconsin saw a massive migration of millions of birds with a front that moved in overnight. Southern counties are now earnestly into the warbler migration, and resident birds continue to depart, making orioles, grosbeaks, buntings, tanagers, flycatchers and hummingbirds less common each day, especially up north.
On the Internet: dnr.wi.gov/News/or/
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, Sept. 9: Major — 11:26 a.m., 11:53 p.m. Minor — 5:12 a.m., 5:40 p.m.
Monday: Major — No a.m., 12:20 p.m. Minor — 6:07 a.m., 6:33 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 12:50 a.m., 1:15 p.m. Minor — 7:02 a.m., 7:27 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 1:45 a.m., 2:10 p.m. Minor — 7:58 a.m., 8:22 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 2:41 a.m., 3:05 p.m. Minor — 8:53 a.m., 9:18 p.m.
Friday: Major — 3:35 a.m., 4 p.m. Minor — 9:48 a.m., 10:12 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 4:28 a.m., 4:53 p.m. Minor — 10:41 a.m., 11:05 p.m.
