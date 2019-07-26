Some severe storms moved through the state last weekend, with strong winds knocking down hundreds of trees and with it the power in many areas. The central part of the state was hardest hit, including Hartman Creek State Park, where the campground had to be evacuated and closed. Fortunately, there were no reports of severe injuries.
Crews have been busy working on removing the downed trees, and the park is hoping to reopen the campground before this weekend. Anyone who has a camping reservation at the park should contact the park to confirm if the campground will reopen.
Other properties with damage include Straight Lake State Park, where the day-use area and campgrounds are closed until further notice, and the Tuscobia and Cattail state trails in Sawyer and Burnette counties, where many trees are blocking access.
Heavy rain again caused some rivers to swell, especially in the northeast. Water levels also remain high on many central Wisconsin lakes, and some municipalities continue to have slow-no-wake ordinance in place.
The rain and storms kept angling pressure down this week. Walleye and perch fishing on the west shore of Green Bay was slower than last week after the storms. Anglers targeting walleye on the Fox River were the bringing in on average three fish. Smallmouth bass fishing is still going strong on the Green Bay side of Door County. With the start of a salmon tournament this past weekend the fishing pressure was high at all the ports in northern Door. On average four fish were caught per boat, with chinook leading the way while a few rainbows were caught as well.
On Lake Michigan, anglers fishing out of Sheboygan were having success with most boats averaging around four to five fish. The most targeted fish were kings. Most the fish caught were steelheads and lake trout, but there were a handful of kings seen as well. Fishing activity remained constant in Racine and Kenosha as anglers were trying to catch more fish to enter in the Salmon-a-Rama tournament before it ended on Sunday. A few steelhead were brought in along with coho and a few chinook and some brown trout.
Antler growth on whitetail bucks has been significant over the last couple of weeks. A doe with triplet fawns was seen crossing a road in Waushara County. Turkeys are working roadsides looking for bugs with their broods of all sizes, and yearling bears can be spotted darting across the road as they disperse from mom during the breeding season.
On the Internet: www.dnr.state.wi.us
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, July 28: Major — 8:17 a.m., 8:45 p.m. Minor — 2:03 a.m., 2:31 p.m.
Monday: Major — 9:08 a.m., 9:37 p.m. Minor — 2:53 a.m., 3:23 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 10:02 a.m., 10:33 p.m. Minor — 3:47 a.m., 4:18 p.m.
Wednesday: 11:01 a.m., 11:32 p.m. Minor — 4:45 a.m., 5:16 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 1: Major — No a.m., 12:01 p.m. Minor — 5:46 a.m., 6:17 p.m.
Friday: Major — 12:34 a.m., 1:03 p.m. Minor — 6:49 a.m., 7:18 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 1:38 a.m., 2:05 p.m. Minor — 7:51 a.m., 8:19 p.m.
