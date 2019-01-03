Some timely snowfalls at the end of the year and beginning of the new year have allowed additional northern counties to open snowmobile trails and allowed more state park and forest properties to groom ski trails.
Some areas of northern and central Wisconsin received snowfalls up to 5 to 6 inches. The Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s Snow Conditions Report (www.travelwisconsin.com/snowreport/snowmobile) now lists half a dozen counties with open snowmobile trails with most listing fair conditions. Nearly a dozen state park and forest properties are reporting ski conditions ranging from good to poor.
The first candlelight event of the winter will take place this Saturday at Mirror Lake State Park. Warm temperatures in the forecast caused cancellation of another candlelight event at Blue Mound, so people planning on attending Mirror Lake should call ahead to confirm and for conditions. As of Thursday, ski conditions at the park ranged from fair to poor. The Brule River State Forest is holding the 24th Annual Riverview Loppet Ski Races Saturday and are reporting good conditions with 4 to 5 inches of base on the trails. A reminder to hikers and snowshoers: once ski trails are snow covered and being groomed, they are no longer open for hiking.
Ice anglers were out in good numbers on northern lakes over the holidays with reports of 6 to 12 inches of ice. However, many lakes in southern Wisconsin have open water. Lakes Mendota and Monona in Madison reopened late last year after freezing over in mid-December.
Bear cubs are being born in dens now and other hardy residents such as coyotes, fishers, owls and hawks are on a constant lookout for small mammals and rabbits. Great horned owls have begun hooting and claiming territories.
On the Internet: www.dnr.state.wi.us/
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time listed for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, Jan. 6: Major — 10:57 a.m., 11:27 p.m. Minor — 4:45 a.m., 5:09 p.m.
Monday: Major — 11:48 a.m., no p.m. Minor — 5:36 a.m., 6 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 12:15 a.m., 12:38 p.m. Minor — 6:27 a.m., 6:50 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 1:06 a.m., 1:29 p.m. Minor — 7:18 a.m., 7:40 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 1:56 a.m., 2:18 p.m. Minor — 8:07 a.m., 8:29 p.m.
Friday: Major — 2:44 a.m., 3:06 p.m. Minor — 8:55 a.m., 9:16 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 3:31 a.m., 3:52 p.m. Minor — 9:41 a.m., 10:02 p.m.
