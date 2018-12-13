Snow is starting to impact areas in northern and central Wisconsin. Some areas have as much as six inches of snow on the ground, but a warm-front this weekend could reduce those totals.
There are some cross-country ski trails that are open and in fair to good condition on the Department of Tourism’s Snow Conditions Report (exit DNR), and there is good skiing in southern Wisconsin at the Lapham Peak Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest. The only snowmobile trails open are just those in Iron County with the best conditions near Hurley.
Hiking conditions are excellent now. Even where the ground is snow-covered the trails are passable without the need for supersized snowshoe footwear.
Please remember that there is no walking or snowshoeing allowed on cross-country ski trails once they have been groomed even if no tracks have been set. Now that the leaves are gone and the ground is snow covered, it’s a great time of year to enjoy the glacial topography along the Ice Age Trail.
Many ice fisherman continue to take advantage of 6-8 inches of ice on Northwoods lakes. Many lakes in central Wisconsin are iced and ice has been forming on lakes in the south but waterways with flow or springs still have open water or very thin ice. Reports are that panfish are biting and so are northern pike.
Hunters who were out for last weekend’s statewide antlerless season reported very good deer sign in oak stands or anywhere with available food but unfortunately reported the majority of deer activity seemed to be at night.
Bird hunters will have additional opportunities to beat cabin fever this December, with an additional 2,160 pheasants being stocked on eight different properties in southern Wisconsin during the week leading up to the winter holidays.
Turkeys seem to be everywhere, and there does not seem to be much fall hunting pressure on them. A rafter of young jakes visited the Pattison State Park office this week and were called up to the office doorway with a box call and at one point all started to gobble.
Hare are being observed more frequently, indicating an increase in the population and heightened opportunities for hunting.
Bobcats seem to be taking advantage of the prey abundance and are also being observed in greater numbers with tracks commonly present throughout their range. The big bulls elks are forming bachelor groups in the Flambeau River State Forest.
There have been 59 snowy owls reported from 34 Wisconsin counties this season, a far cry from the 174 tallied by this date last year but better than the meager total of 13 found by now in 2016-17.
The much-anticipated winter finch season is off to a slow start. Common redpolls have been scarce, while the south continues to host small numbers of pine siskins. Evening grosbeaks are making their best showing in years but have not inundated the state by any measure.
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time listed for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, Dec. 16: Major — 5:43 a.m., 6:04 p.m. Minor — 11:54 a.m., no p.m.
Monday: Major — 6:23 a.m., 6:45 p.m. Minor — 12:12 a.m., 12:34 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 7:04 a.m., 7:27 p.m. Minor — 12:52 a.m., 1:15 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 7:46 a.m., 8:11 p.m. Minor — 1:34 a.m., 1:59 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 8:32 a.m., 8:59 p.m. Minor — 2:18 a.m., 2:45 p.m.
Friday: Major — 9:23 a.m., 9:52 p.m. Minor — 3:08 a.m., 3:37 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 10:20 a.m., 10:50 p.m. Minor — 4:04 a.m., 4:35 p.m.
