The pattern of heavy snowfall continued over much of the state this week, with some areas of northern and central Wisconsin receiving repeated snowfalls off up to a foot. The south hasn’t fared as well, with most of the precipitation that fell last weekend in the form of rain. That was followed by freezing temperatures that left of thick crust of ice on top of what snow remains. A mid-week ice storm also coated central Wisconsin with a thick layer of ice.
The rain closed most snowmobile trails in the southern most tier of counties but trails through central and northern Wisconsin remain open and in good to excellent condition, with some reporting best conditions of the winter so far on the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s Snow Conditions Report. Cross country ski trail conditions are also good to excellent through much of central and northern Wisconsin, including the best conditions of the year at the five Door County state parks.
With the recent heavy snow and high winds fishing pressure has varied from heavy to non-existent. Truck and ATV travel on the ice has been difficult away from the plowed roads on the ice with lots of stuck vehicles being reported. Lots of anglers spent last week trying to get their permanent shacks off the ice if possible. Anglers are reminded that permanent ice shacks must be off the ice by Sunday, March 3 south of Highway 64 and March 17 north of 64.
Fishing on the Wolf River has been a popular activity and folks are having luck catching smaller northern pike and few walleyes. Fox River anglers fishing out of Fox Point boat landing report catching walleyes and whitefish. Heavy fishing pressure was observed along the west shore of Green Bay over the weekend with anglers reporting catching a few bigger perch and the stray whitefish and walleye.
The 2019 Winnebago System sturgeon spearing season is in the books. The season ran the entire 16 days, as the harvest cap went unmet for the fourth straight year. Spearers registered at total of 786 fish on Lake Winnebago and the Upriver Lakes of Butte des Morts, Winneconne and Poygan combined. The largest fish harvested on the season’s final day was 111.7 pounds, 74 inches.
Snow conditions report: www.travelwisconsin.com/snowreport/snowmobile
On the Internet: www.dnr.state.wi.us/
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, March 3: Major — 8:36 a.m., 8:59 p.m. Minor — 2:24 a.m., 2:48 p.m.
Monday: Major — 9:18 a.m., 9:41 p.m. Minor — 3:07 a.m., 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 10 a.m., 10:23 p.m. Minor — 3:49 a.m., 4:11 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 10:43 a.m., 11:05 p.m. Minor — 4:32 a.m., 4:54 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 11:26 a.m., 11:56 p.m. Minor — 5:16 a.m., 5:37 p.m.
Friday: Major — No a.m., 12:11 p.m. Minor — 6:01 a.m., 6:22 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 12:36 a.m., 12:58 p.m. Minor — 6:47 a.m., 7:08 p.m.
