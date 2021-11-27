Outdoors Report: Park and forest admission passes on sale

Wisconsin state park and forest admission passes for 2022 went on sale Friday, providing access to more than 60 state parks, forests and recreation areas across Wisconsin.

The 2022 stickers and passes for admission to parks, forests, recreation areas and trails are valid from the date of purchase through Dec. 31, 2022.

Stickers and passes make a great holiday gift for any outdoors lover. We recommend purchasing stickers by Friday, Dec. 10 to receive them before the holidays.

Resident and non-resident annual admission stickers are available online and at individual state parks and forest properties via drive-up window service, self-registration kiosks or over the phone. State trail passes are available only at individual properties.

Learn more about the Wisconsin state park and forest vehicle admission sticker.

Brighten Your Black Friday, Lighten Your Thanksgiving Belly

Get some fresh air and wake yourself out of that post-Thanksgiving food coma by finding your adventure in our great outdoors. With over 6 million acres of public lands and over 100 Wisconsin State Park System properties there are places to explore.

Don't forget, deer hunting season remains open. Be sure to wear bright colors in the outdoors to make sure you stand out and aren't mistaken for a deer.

Hiking For That Holiday Stuffing

Hiking can get the blood flowing and burn about 400 calories an hour. So don’t worry about grabbing that second plate of stuffing, dressing or whipping up a leftover stuffing waffle. We have more than 2,700 miles of hiking trails at both short and long distances for your Black Friday.

Learn about hiking opportunities here.

The Best Pair Since Mash Potatoes & Gravy

Even a light walk on a flat surface burns close to 250 calories per hour and will warm you up when the temps get low. Pair your post-Thanksgiving walk with your furry friend at one of the DNR’s pet friendly state parks.

Football + Nature = Thanksgiving Bliss

It's not all about the calories post-Thanksgiving. Keep the kids entertained while football plays with our Nature Discovery Kits. From trees to birds, hibernation to furry friends, the kids table will be delighted to venture outdoors and see what they can find.

Keep The Family Fun Rolling

While you have everyone around the table, it's a great time to plan a summer get together in the outdoors. Reservations for camping at Wisconsin's State Parks for next summer are now available. Make your reservations and add a family vacation everyone will be excited for to your calendar.

First Barn Owl Nest Documented In 20 Years

In September, Wisconsin recorded its first confirmed barn owl nest in 22 years. The nest was spotted after a young barn owl fell out of a dead tree in a La Crosse resident’s backyard and was picked up by the Coulee Region Humane Society from Onalaska.

In early October, the young owl was returned to the nest in healthy condition. The adults and their young remained near the nest site at least through the end of the month.

There have been few sightings in the past 20 years and no nests detected, leading the DNR to remove the barn owl from the endangered species list in 2014 for lack of records.

If an annual breeding population is found in the state, barn owls could warrant consideration for Wisconsin’s endangered and threatened species list.

Wisconsinites can support the barn owl population by reporting observations, leaving up dead trees, when safe to do so, and refraining from using pesticides and rodenticides.

Solunar tables

The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.

Sunday, Nov. 28: Major — 5:47 a.m., 6:11 p.m. Minor — no a.m., 12:57 p.m.

Monday: Major — 6:34 a.m., 6:57 p.m. Minor — 12:34 a.m., 1:20 p.m.

Tuesday: Major — 7:21 a.m., 7:46 p.m. Minor — 1:45 a.m., 1:43 p.m.

Wednesday: Major — 8:12 a.m., 8:38 p.m. Minor — 3:01 a.m., 2:10 p.m.

Thursday: Major — 9:06 a.m., 9:35 p.m. Minor — 4:19 a.m., 2:41 p.m.

Friday: Major — 10:05 a.m., 10:36 p.m. Minor — 5:41 a.m., 3:18 p.m.

Saturday: Major — 11:08 a.m., no p.m. Minor — 7:03 a.m., 4:05 p.m.

