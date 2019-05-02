This Saturday is opening day of the regular inland fishing season and state fisheries biologists say early season anglers stand a good chance of enjoying fast action and big fish.
Windy, warmer weather over coming days is expected to open up any lakes in northern Wisconsin that still have any remaining ice. Walleye spawning should take only three to five days on many lakes due to the late ice-out and when spawning is over fish will be hungry.
The 2019 lake sturgeon spawning run on the Wolf River is over. There may still be a few fish below the dam in Shawano, but it is well past peak spawning.
Walleye runs are slowing on northeastern Lake Michigan tributaries, with suckers being caught more often than walleyes. There was still some heavy fishing pressure on the rivers with anglers fishing for smallmouth bass and northern pike. Fishing efforts for steelhead on Lake Michigan tributaries decreased dramatically compared to the last few weeks. Some steelhead were still being seen but not in any numbers.
Lots of anglers were fishing along the west shore of Green Bay with walleye catches steady in the bay throughout the week. Fishing pressure along Door County this week was the highest it has been all year due to a brown trout tournament out of Bailey's Harbor. The winning fish was 22.83 pounds measuring in at 33.5 inches.
Turkey season is in full swing with the third time period having started May 1. Flocks have broken up considerably now and small groups of birds are being spotted wandering over all types of habitats. Many hunters are reporting success with male turkeys coming into decoys well and responding to calling.
Southern Wisconsin saw its first goslings and mallard ducklings this week. Feeders were active in the poor weather with sparrows, woodpeckers, blackbirds, finches, and good numbers of yellow-rumped and pine warblers at suet. Rose-breasted grosbeaks arrived in better numbers in the south but Baltimore orioles and ruby-throated hummingbirds made no greater strides due to the wet, cool conditions.
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, May 5: Major — no a.m., 12:01 p.m. Minor — 5:49 a.m., 6:13 p.m.
Monday: Major — 12:28 a.m., 12:54 p.m. Minor — 6:41 a.m., 7:07 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 1:25 a.m., 1:52 p.m. Minor — 7:39 a.m., 8:06 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 2:26 a.m., 2:54 p.m. Minor — 8:40 a.m., 9:09 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 3:29 a.m., 3:58 p.m. Minor — 9:44 a.m., 10:13 p.m.
Friday: Major — 4:32 a.m., 5:02 p.m. Minor — 10:47 a.m., 11:16 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 5:33 a.m., 6:02 p.m. Minor — 11:48 a.m., no p.m.
