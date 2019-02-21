After starting out the winter with a lack of snow February is making up for it. Earlier in the week the southern half of the state received 4 to 6 inches of snow and in the last couple of days the north and northwest received from 4 to 8 inches of snow.
Snowmobile trails are now open in most, but not all, counties across the state with conditions rated as good or excellent in many counties on the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s Snow Conditions Report (see below). Many state properties were regrooming cross-country ski trails and ski trail conditions ranged from good to excellent. Some freezing rain fell in the south after the snow, resulting in some icy conditions in some locations. Temperatures are expected to warm this weekend, especially in the south where more rain is also in the forecast, while the north is expected to get more snow.
With all the recent snow, conditions should be excellent for the American Birkebeiner Ski Race this weekend in the Hayward-Cable area. It is the largest ski race in North America and attracts thousands of skiers from all over the country and world — skiers from 49 states and 36 countries participated in 2018 — and draws tens of thousands of spectators.
The recent snow events made for difficult access and travel on the ice was severely limited. Fishing pressure shadowed these limitations with low fishing pressure everywhere after the snow storm.
Ice conditions on the Lake Winnebago System ranges from open water to 20-plus inches. Anglers have been having some success with walleye, sauger, and perch mid-lake. Only three days remain in the 2019 sturgeon spear fishery on Lake Winnebago. Many sturgeon spearers have been moving their shacks to areas of better visibility. Wednesday’s harvest brought the season total to 373 fish from Lake Winnebago and 680 fish registered from the entire Winnebago System.
Some anglers continue to fish the west shore of Green Bay catching a few whitefish and lots of smaller perch. The Fox River had high fishing pressure at Fox Point landing, where there were reports of yellow perch and walleye being caught but with little success of catching keepers.
Snow conditions report: www.travelwisconsin.com/snowreport/snowmobile
On the Internet: www.dnr.state.wi.us
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, Feb. 24: Major — 3:05 a.m., 3:29 p.m. Minor — 9:17 a.m., 9:42 p.m.
Monday: Major — 3:58 a.m., 4:23 p.m. Minor — 10:10 a.m., 10:35 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 4:49 a.m., 5:14 p.m. Minor — 11:01 a.m., 11:26 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 5:38 a.m., 6:02 p.m. Minor — 11:50 a.m., no p.m.
Thursday: Major — 6:24 a.m., 6:49 p.m. Minor — 12:12 a.m., 12:37 p.m.
Friday, March 1: Major — 7:09 a.m., 7:34 p.m. Minor — 12:57 a.m., 1:22 p.m.
Saturday, March 2: Major — 7:53 a.m., 8:17 p.m. Minor — 1:41 a.m., 2:05 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.